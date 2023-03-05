Kevin McStay marks return to Roscommon with dramatic two-point win

Roscommon 2-11

Mayo 1-16

The new Mayo are motoring well. Even still, in the close Mayo are still Mayo. For better and almost for worse.

Kevin McStay extended his undefeated run as manager to five games with dramatic two-point win over Roscommon on Sunday afternoon. They looked totally comfortable until they didn’t, conceding two goals down the home straight but managing to hold on.

Before throw-in there were a total of eight changes to the respective teams named on Friday night. Fair going even when taking account how nonsensical the pregame announcements have become. The travelling supporters were treated to the sight of Tommy Conroy, O’Connor and Paddy Durcan all starting while Sam Callinan and Colm Reape also came in.

Meanwhile, a week after making his 100th appearance Ciarán Murtagh made way for Robbie Dolan. He was introduced after 20 minutes in an attempt to kickstart a misfiring attack. Colm Lavin took over goalkeeper duties and Colin Walsh completed the deviations.

That inside line of O’Connor-Carr-Conroy had hit five of seven early scores by the time Diarmuid Murtagh kicked a free in the 21 minute to finally get his county off the mark. Of all Division 1 sides, carrying the ball into a Donie Buckley coached one is a recipe for disaster. Mayo feasted on Roscommon’s runners, forcing ten first-half turnovers with Matthew Ruane, Jack Carney and David McBrien all executing textbook tackles. By the break they were up 0-9 to 0-4, five clear and cruising.

At this stage McStay must surely have contemplated the mad irony standing on the line in Dr Hype Park. It was after these two teams met six years ago that he was unfairly lambasted on local radio. Roscommon suffered an eight-point defeat against their rivals and the squad had a few opt-outs. That was cause for a former manager to campaign for the blame to be ‘laid at Kevin McStay’s door.’ Worst of all was a barb about Mayo men on the Roscommon sideline.

That was the lowest point of his reign. The highest came that summer when they secured a Connacht title. No doubt a valuable lesson. Despite the early season hype, he of all people is unlikely to get carried away by this streak of strong form. The manner of their late slip only reinforces that.

Still, there is plenty of reason for cheer. Jack Carney’s goal came after he intercepted a Walsh pass across the goal, but his performance deserved a crowning moment as he continues to make the number 11 shirt his own. At the other end David McBrien forced two turnovers and was fouled for a third in a clinic of full-back play. Sam Callinan impressed and Bob Tuohy came on to slot a super score. Here was a wonderful blend of new and old in every sense. The trademark dramatic finish fits perfectly within that. It is always a wild ride.

To their credit Roscommon kept courageously fighting and the brilliant Enda Smith had them back within three with an outstanding solo goal. Mayo almost responded with one of their own immediately as Ryan O’Donoghue’s first touch after coming on was a handpass to Conroy at the back post however his glove failed to generate the necessary force. The failure to take those late chances nearly haunted them.

Aidan O’Shea lost Brian Stack after a backdoor cut and the pass across found Conor Cox who tapped home. Matthew Ruane responded with a point and while Davy Burke’s men peppered the square late on they were unable to complete a late steal.

A welcome warning as Mayo march on.

Scorers for Roscommon: Diarmuid Murtagh 0-4 (3 free), Conor Cox 1-1, Enda Smith 1-1, Conor Daly 0-1, Ciaran Murtagh 0-2 (1 free), Daire Cregg 0-1,Tadhg O’Rourke 0-1.

Scorers for Mayo: Cillian O’Connor 0-7 (6 frees), James Carr 0-3, Jack Carney 1-1, Tommy Conroy 0-1, Fionn McDonagh 0-1, Rory Byrne 0-1 (1 45), Bob Tuohy 0-1, Matthew Ruane 0-1.

Mayo: R Byrne; J Coyne, D McBrien, S Callinan; S Coen, C Loftus, P Durcan; M Ruane, D O’Connor; F McDonagh, J Carney, J Flynn; C O’Connor, J Carr, T Conroy.

Subs: B Tuohy for McDonagh (48), A O’Shea for Flynn (55), R O’Donoghue for O’Connor (62), J Doherty for Conroy (67),C McStay for Carr (67)

Roscommon: C Carroll; C Hussey, C Daly, D Murray; C Walsh, B Stack, N Daly; T O’Rourke, K Doyle; R Hughes, C Lennon, E Smith; B O’Carroll, D Murtagh, R Dolan.

Subs: C Murtagh for Dolan (22), D Cregg for Lennon (half-time), N Kilroy for Doyle (50), D Smith for Daly (52), C Cox for Murtagh (62) Referee: B Cawley (Kildare)