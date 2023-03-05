Wicklow keep promotion hopes alive with crucial win over Leitrim

Wicklow 0-15 Leitrim 1-9

Wicklow's footballers kept their push for league promotion on course with a crucial three-point win over Leitrim at Echelon Park, Aughrim on Sunday.

Wicklow had the wind behind them in the first half but things looked far from rosy in their garden as they trailed the westerners all the way. Mark Kenny had their opener in the second minute.

After 23 minutes Wicklow were down to 14 men as centre-back Padraig O'Keane picked up a black card and they trailed 0-6 to 0-5 at the break as Keith Beirne and Jack Breslin shot a brace each for Leitrim.

And things still did not look rosy in the garden ten minutes into the second half after Leitrim’s star full-forward Keith Beirne fired to the net to extend the Westerners lead, 1-7 to 0-6.

In the last three matches Wicklow have shown themselves to be strong finishers and, despite the wind being against them, they took the battle to their opponents.

Malachy Stone was on fire at corner back, Dean Healy opened his shoulders and Eoin Darcy was their sharp-shooter and top scorer with 0-6, five from frees.

Wicklow drew level after 65 minutes, 0-12 to 1-9, before Darcy and Healy delivered the knockout blows to Leitrim with the three killer points.

Scorers for Wicklow: E Darcy 0-6 (5f), D Healy 0-3, M Jackson 0-3 (frees), M Kenny 0-2, P O'Toole 0-1.

Scorers for Leitrim: K Beirne 1-4 (3f), J Heslin 0-2, D Rooney, P Keaney, M Plunket 0-1 each.

Wicklow: M Jackson; M Stone, E Murtagh, K Furlong; A Maher, P O'Keane, Z Cullen; D Healy, P O’Toole; C Baker, JP Hurley, J Kirwan; M Kenny, K Quinn, E D’Arcy.

Subs: C O’Sullivan for J McCall (60), A Murphy for M Kenny (71), S Murphy for J Kirwan (63).

Leitrim: D Maxwell, P Maguire, M Diffley, C Reynolds, C Farrell, S Quinn, J Rooney; M Plunkett, D Wyrnn; D Rooney, J Heslin, P Keaney; A Flynn, K Beirne, D Casey.

Subs: P Dolan for D Rooney (51), É Sweeney for S Quinn (57), T Quinn for M Plunkett (57), D Flynn for C Farrell (65), E Mulligan for J Rooney (68).

Referee: S Lafferty (Antrim).