John Heslin stars as Westmeath cruise to victory over disappointing Antrim

Westmeath 4-27

Antrim 0-8

With John Heslin in sensational form, Westmeath kept in contention for promotion to Division 2 with a surprisingly facile win against a very disappointing Antrim side in Mullingar.

A 31-point winning margin did not flatter the Lake County outfit who came into the game with two wins and two narrow defeats from their first four games. Division 3 looks like it will go right down to the wire to decide what two teams will be promoted.

Westmeath totally dominated the first half despite Antrim having the aid of a slight wind. Heslin scored the first five scores of the game by the 16th minute, his 1-4 consisting of three converted frees and 1-1 from play, the goal finished under pressure from close range in the 12th minute after good work by Ronan O’Toole and Senan Baker.

The home team led by 1-6 to 0-0 when Antrim pounced for their opening two points courtesy of Pat Shivers and Odhran Eastwood. Two more Heslin frees ensued at the other end before Sam Duncan teed up Baker, the son of Clare hurling legend Ollie, who scored a great solo goal in the 28th minute. Conor Stewart kicked the Glensmen’s third point in the 28th minute, but with Luke Loughlin in fine form and Heslin bringing his first half tally to 1-9, Westmeath led by 2-12 to 0-3 at the interval.

Dessie Dolan’s charges scored their third goal just 15 seconds after the resumption of play, Heslin picking out David Lynch who found the net in style. The one-way traffic continued throughout the second half with Ronan O’Toole dictating play in the winners’ forward line, scoring four points in the process.

Conversely, Andy McEntee’s men failed to raise a gallop at any stage and they never threatened to get a goal which might give them a lift. Westmeath’s fourth goal came in the 68th minute when O’Toole played in his St Loman’s, Mullingar colleague Sam McCartan, a grandson of Galway great Sean Purcell, and he finished to the net with aplomb.

Another St Loman’s man, Shane Dempsey came off the bench to score three very good late points, while his clubmate Heslin went on to score a whopping 1-12 in what was effectively a turkey shoot in a division which has produced many tight contests.

Scorers - Westmeath: J Heslin 1-12 (eight frees), S McCartan 1-2, R O'Toole 0-4, D Lynch, S Baker 1-0 each, S Dempsey 0-3, L Loughlin, T Molloy 0-2 each, J Dolan, S Duncan 0-1 each.

Antrim: P Shivers 0-4 (two frees), O Eastwood 0-2 (one free), C Stewart, R McCann 0-1 each.

Westmeath: J Daly; D Scahill, K Maguire, N Harte; J Dolan, R Wallace, S McCartan; S Duncan, R Connellan; S Baker, R O’Toole, C McCormack; L Loughlin, J Heslin, D Lynch. Subs: T Molloy for Connellan (43), A McGivney for Scahill (55), L Dolan for Baker (56), D Giles for Harte (57), S Dempsey for McCormack (60).

Antrim: M Byrne; E McCabe, O Lenehan, J McAuley; P Healy, J Finnegan, S O’Neill; K Small, C Stewart; P Finnegan, R A McCann, C McLarnon; P Shivers, R McCann, O Eastwood. Subs: S McGarry for Finnegan (h-t), D McEnhill for R A McCann (h-t), P Mervyn for Healy (h-t), P McCormick for O’Neill (48), J Dowling for Stewart (58).

Ref: A Nolan (Wicklow).