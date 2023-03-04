Donegal fightback falls short as late scores see Armagh home

Two precious late points helped the hosts to victory after a pulsating encounter at the Athletic Grounds
Donegal fightback falls short as late scores see Armagh home

UNDER WRAPS: Armagh's Ross McQuillan with Michael Langan, Hugh McFadden and Eoghan Ban Gallagher of Donegal. Pic: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sat, 04 Mar, 2023 - 21:48
John Campbell

Allianz FL Division 1: Armagh 0-13 Donegal 0-10 

ARMAGH produced a storming finish to see off a dogged Donegal side at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds last night to keep their hopes of retaining their slot in the top bracket of the Allianz Football League alive.  In a pulsating encounter in which no quarter was asked or given, the home team dug deep into their reserves of stamina and commitment to pocket two precious late points.

A 12,582 crowd were kept on tenterhooks as Donegal staged a second-half rally and indeed looked at one point as if they might win but Armagh’s work-rate and courage brought their own reward in a nail-biting finish.

Donegal started in sprightly fashion but it was Armagh who slipped into a more comfortable gear in the opening quarter. Armagh’s Conor Turbitt and Donegal goalkeeper Shaun Patton traded points, the latter landing a long-range free, and it was the home side who carried a much greater threat going forward.

With Aidan Forker and Jarlath Og Burns prompting from the back, the home side’s rhythm discomfited Paddy Carr’s outfit who were forced onto the back foot. And when Forker, Andrew Murnin and Rian O’Neill pounced for points, the home side looked comfortable at 0-4 to 0-1.

Donegal’s over-elaboration saw them concede possession on occasions, a combination of Armagh’s tigerish tackling and their own handling errors restricting their ability to keep the home defence under pressure.

Niall O’Donnell scooped a Donegal point in the 22nd minute but just when it seemed as if his team were about to mount a revival, Stefan Campbell and the mercurial O’Nell brought their experience into play in netting two further points for the home side.

Oisin Gallen, who looked dangerous when in possession, whipped over a Donegal free in the 32nd minute before the lively Murnin added gloss to Armagh’s first-half display by fisting over a long-range O’Neill free to leave the home side in front by 0-7 to 0-3 at the interval.

But it was in the third quarter that Donegal took the game by the scruff of the neck and two points from Hugh McFadden and Oisin Gallen prove the precursor to a bout of dominance that saw Shaun Patton and McFadden add further scores to leave the match delicately balanced at 0-8 to 0-7.

However, in a stunning eight-minute spell Murnin, O’Neill and substitute Rory Grugan potted points that saw Armagh take a 0-11 to 0-7 lead.

Even then Donegal had no intention of lobbing in the towel. Ciaran Thompson, Jamie Brennan and Jason McGee piloted over points to leave Armagh ahead by just a point.

In a dramatic finish, O’Neill landed his fifth point for Armagh while Jarlath Og Burns fired over a spectacular effort from play to ensure that his side will approach their last two league games against Galway and Tyrone fortified by hope rather than resigned to life in a lower tier next year.

Armagh scorers: R O’Neill 0-5 (4f), A Murnin 0-3, J Og Burns 0-2, A Forker, S Campbell, R Grugan 0-1 each 

Donegal scorers: S Patton 0-2, O Gallen 0-2 (2f), H McFadden 0-2, C O’Donnell, C Thompson, J Brennan, J McGee 0 -1 each.

Armagh: E Rafferty; B McCambridge, A Forker, P Burns; A McKay, G McCabe, J McElroy; C Mackin, J Og Burns; J Duffy, C Cumiskey, S Campbell; R O’Neill, A Murnin, C Turbitt. Subs: T Kelly for Duffy (55), R Grugan for Turbitt (57), R McQuillan for Campbell (60), N Grimley for Cumiskey (71).

Donegal: S Patton; M Curran, B McCole, P Mohan; C McColgan, S McMenamin, E Ban Gallagher; C McGonagle, J McGee; M Lagan, D O Baoill, C O’Dowd; C Ward, O Gallen, J Brennan. Subs: H McFadden for Ward (34), C Thompson for McGonagle (48), R O’Donnell for Gaallen (62), J McKelvey for Gallagher (66) 

Referee: Jerome Henry (May

More in this section

Derry v Dublin - Allianz Football League Division 2 Derry take huge step to top tier with dramatic win over Dublin 
Mairead Eviston competes for possession with Orlaith Cahalane 4/3/2023 Orlaith Cahalane solo goal key as Cork hold off stern Tipp challenge
Cork clinch first Kerins Cup win but miss out on progress  Cork clinch first Kerins Cup win but miss out on progress 
Donegal fightback falls short as late scores see Armagh home

Lowry lights up turgid tussle as Laois dispatch Waterford 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd