Eamon McGee: A lot of rumours swirling about Donegal are simply untrue

Despite ominous murmuring before the season even began, Sunday’s draw with Galway means Donegal are now undefeated against both of the 2022 All-Ireland finalists. Paddy Carr’s outfit currently have three points from four games.

The long search for a successor to Declan Bonner went on until late October before Carr was finally confirmed with former Armagh footballer Aidan O’Rourke as the new head coach. Last weekend they secured a 1-9 to 1-9 draw having beaten Kerry in the opening round. They are now set for a huge clash with Armagh next Saturday.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner Gaelic football show, former Donegal All-Ireland winner Eamon McGee said it was a promising start after some negative, and inaccurate, recent comment.

Donegal suffered a big loss in November when stalwart Michael Murphy retired. It was then confirmed earlier this month that new captain Patrick McBrearty will have to undergo surgery for a hamstring tear.

Amidst all of this, the rumour mill was in overdrive.

“Definitely. I heard those rumours,” McGee said when asked.

Is there any substance to them?

“No there is not. Especially with the (Michael) Murphy thing. Murphy, before Paddy Carr was even announced, he met Neil McGee and Neil Gallagher for a few pints in Gweedore and told them he was retiring. That was a done deal. The lads tried to say, ‘there is still plenty in you’ but he had his mind made up.

“There was all this stuff about players not coming back. The only players who are not back are the two O’Donnells from Eunans. One is injured. One is in college. The commute from Dublin to Donegal was taking its toll. He wanted to keep his head down and concentrate on studies and possibly come back on the summer. There was a lot of that stuff swirling that was simply untrue.”

At one point St Eunan’s manager and 2012 All-Ireland winner Rory Kavanagh had been the favourite for the manager position. It later emerged that he removed himself from the running.

“In terms of the process appointing the manager, that was slow. Too slow getting someone in there. We lost a lot of ground. The way we went about it, Paddy Carr and O’Rourke went in on separate tickets and were combined.

“There was a lot of talk. The reality is Kavanagh, (Karl) Lacey and (Jim) McGuinness as an advisor or performance coach, whatever you call it, were going to get the job in my opinion and that fell through. They went with the lads, and it seems to be working well. Watching from a distance, they are working hard and trying to bring a change.

“The style of play for Donegal, they are trying to bring a change. It is not going to work every weekend but I don’t buy transition. Look at Mayo, they had a lot of new players, they transitioned and were still competitive. We have plenty of quality.”