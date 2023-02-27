Croke Park chiefs waiting for ref's report before making Kyle Hayes ban call

The Limerick star struck Brian Concannon’s faceguard with his hurley in the game with Galway at the weekend.
Kyle Hayes of Limerick arrives before the meeting with Galway at Pearse Stadium. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Mon, 27 Feb, 2023 - 16:02
John Fogarty

Limerick star Kyle Hayes could be handed a proposed retrospective one-match ban arising from an incident in Limerick’s Division 1, Group A win over Galway on Sunday.

With his hurley, Hayes made contact with Brian Concannon’s faceguard as they tussled for a ball going over the sideline in the latter stages of the second half in Pearse Stadium.

On Monday, the Central Competitions Controls Committee (CCCC) were awaiting referee Seán Stack’s match report before deciding their next move.

If the incident is not mentioned in the report, Stack could be asked to explain if he or one of his match officials saw the exchange between Hayes and Galway forward Concannon.

The Dublin-based referee spoke to Hayes shortly after the matter, but it is unclear if it related to what happened. Hayes had been booked for an earlier infringement.

Rule 7.3 of the GAA’s Official Guide states that a competitions control body “may make a written Request for Clarification from a Referee: where there is any ambiguity in his Report, or where the Competitions Control Committee is in the course of investigating a possible Infraction not stated in his Report (even if the incident itself is disclosed).”

If Stack did not deal with the incident at the time, a Category III sanction, which carries a minimum one-game suspension, could be recommended by the CCCC as stipulated in Rule 5.17 of the GAA Official Guide’s hurling playing rules: “To strike or attempt to strike an opponent with a hurley, with minimal force.” 

Speaking afterwards, Limerick manager John Kiely stressed the “context” of Hayes’ action had to be taken into consideration. "I saw it from whatever width the pitch is, 85 or 90 metres. Kyle’s back was to me – all I could see was him going like that (putting his arm back) and he was looking out at the terrace. I don’t know.

“There is a context as well. I’ve no doubt there was contact there, but what was the context? How did it come about? We’ll have to wait and see."

Limerick face Westmeath in their next round game in TEG Cusack Park on March 12 where a victory would bring them one step closer to securing a Division 1 semi-final spot. They conclude the round stages with a home clash against Wexford on March 19.

The likes of Declan Hannon, Mike Casey and Cathal O’Neill will come into consideration for the trip to Mullingar, while Aaron Gillane could make an appearance before the end of the league.

