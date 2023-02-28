'There is a change needed' - how to solve a problem like the hurling league 

TJ Ryan was amongst those, on Dalo's hurling podcast, pondering solutions for hurling's phoney war.
'There is a change needed' - how to solve a problem like the hurling league 

BAS MAN: Gearóid Hegarty of Limerick signs hurleys for supporters after the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match in Galway. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Tue, 28 Feb, 2023 - 06:28
Eoghan Cormican

Finishing the League a week or two earlier than is presently the case, doing away with the semi-finals, and offering championship points to the League winners have been thrown out as suggestions to revive a competition that has become far more phoney than appealing.

On Dalo's Irish ExaminerAllianz league podcast, there was a unanimous call for change regarding the League. But just what exactly is the best form of change, TJ Ryan is not entirely sure.

The former Limerick manager referenced the idea he heard recently from Tipp’s Shane McGrath of linking the league and championship.

“Give some sort of reward, championship points or whatever, to the League winners. Is that bonkers, I don't know. But I do think there is a change needed,” said Ryan.

Where he spoke with far more certainty was around the need to widen the two-week gap between the League final and start of championship.

“If you play Limerick in a league final and things didn't go your way, you would have a chance in a three or four-week window to change and do stuff, whereas in that two-week window, you have three or four taper days after a League final, you have another three or four taper days into the first round of championship, and that leaves you with a very small window in which to make changes.” 

It was a point echoed by Anthony Daly.

“We are going to have to try and do something with the competition, whether it is to tighten up the number of games and have a four-week break from the final to the championship,” said the All-Ireland winning Clare captain.

Back to TJ and Limerick. The former Treaty boss believes counties have no interest in going full tilt against the three-in-a–row All-Ireland champions this early in the season. The collective mantra of the chasing pack he would best describe as “not now”.

“The last two games Limerick played (against Galway and Clare), I do think you had two oppositions that didn't fully engage.

“Rather than going toe-to-toe, having a humdinger of 70 minutes, and maybe coming off a point up or a point down, feeling elated or a little bit low, I think the opposition have said not now.” 

