Mr Jones and me: Cork's 'find of the spring' Chris Óg taking opportunity

In the final minute of second0half stoppages, one of the Páirc Uí Chaoimh stewards ambled over beside us in the press box and declared that Chris Óg Jones was Cork’s “find of the spring”.

The full-forward was just after throwing over his sixth point from play and his third in the last 10 minutes of proceedings.

Cork fired six goals past Limerick, none of which came from the boot of Jones, and yet he was easily among Cork's top three performers.

As John Cleary alluded to afterwards and as spelled out below, management are delighted with how the Uibh Laoire clubman has taken his chance. Of course, the initial hope had been that he would be one of the finds of their 2022 spring. But better late than never and all that jazz.

Jones was called into the panel by then manager Keith Ricken in the winter of 2021. His senior debut was the McGrath Cup final mauling by Kerry. A week later he made his League debut when introduced as a sub during the Round 1 defeat away to Roscommon.

But that was it. He saw no more action. His debut season amounted to just over one hour spent inside the whitewash.

“Chris was in our thoughts last year, but unfortunately, he got injured early in the season,” John Cleary explained following Sunday’s crushing of Limerick.

“Chris previously was a very good U20 player and an outstanding club player with Iveleary when they won the county championship two years ago. And he came straight into our panel, but was dogged with injury last year.”

The club form that earned him his call was Uibh Laoire’s back-to-back county championship winning campaigns in 2021.

In the delayed 2020 junior decider, played in August of the following year, he kicked 3-8. All bar 0-2 came from play.

Their intermediate campaign threw in less than a month later. Jones picked up where he left off. He registered 5-36 in their six games en route to further promotion. In both county finals, the man-of-the-match crystal went home in his gearbag.

His McGrath Cup 2-3 and management’s cautiousness not to overdo the playing loads of UCC’s Cathail O’Mahony and DCU’s Conor Corbett saw Jones handed his first league start for the opening round visit of Meath.

“I thought Chris was brilliant against Meath, he really tried to take it to them, and then he was taken off against Kildare at half-time for probably struggling. Cathail O’Mahony came on and scored 1-1. It will be interesting to see if they stick with Chris the next day,” 2010 All-Ireland winner Paul Kerrigan observed on the Southern Star podcast the week before the Round 3 visit of Dublin.

Cleary did indeed stick with the 24-year-old, a decision made easier by the fact that O’Mahony suffered a serious hamstring injury four days before the Dublin fixture.

The nimble Jones assisted for Eoghan McSweeney’s first-half goal and should have had a green flag of his own. But for the second game in-a-row he failed to make the scoresheet.

That he rectified against Limerick. There were six points from play, a goal shot saved, and an assisted 1-1.

Conor Corbett’s 2-1 off the bench means the final spot to accompany Brian Hurley and Steven Sherlock in the inside line is still up for grabs, but Jones is putting together a solid case for continued first-team inclusion.

“He put in a huge pre-season and has come back in there chomping at the bit and ready to go. He has been given a chance and so far has done very well,” said Cleary.

On the Irish Examiner podcast the Monday after Cork’s near-miss against Dublin, James Horan noted there is “a confidence about some of those new players that have come through that has lifted the overall mood of where Cork are because for the last couple of years, it must have been one of the loneliest places to be is a Cork footballer”.

Jones is one of those confident newcomers. No more than Cork’s encouraging start, the trick is to keep it going.