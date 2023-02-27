Dublin star Macauley behind new inner city basketball club

Dublin great Michael Darragh Macauley is the driving force behind a new basketball club in the city centre and admits that the GAA has a huge challenge on its hands in the same area.

The eight-time All-Ireland winner, who quit Dublin after completing the six-in-a-row in 2020, has a strong basketball background and is a founding member of the new North East Inner City Trojans Basketball Club.

Macauley works for Dublin City Council and the establishment of the club formalises a project that began with basketball academies for young players in the area in 2018.

Speaking at the announcement of AIG's sponsorship of the NEIC Trojans, Macauley said that the club already has around 200 players and acknowledged that the GAA will always find it difficult in the area.

"It's just a very straight, unfortunate problem that there is no space for a Gaelic football pitch in the inner city," said Macauley. "That's just the fact of it. You can go on Google maps and have a little root around. It doesn't exist.

"Fairview Park isn't a million miles away and that's the closest that's available. I know a couple of clubs are playing out of there, Scoil Ui Chonaill are doing a lot of work out of there. That's all big planning issues on the wider scheme of things and I know Dublin 8 is going through the same thing at the moment. Yeah, it's something that shouldn't be forgotten about."

Macauley is excited about the NEIC Trojans formation and revealed that it came about partly as a result of a chat with a young player.

"I was talking to some kid that wanted to progress in the sport," said Macauley who is a lifelong member of Eanna Basketball Club and is still playing.

"He said, 'I would love to play for a club'. I was like, 'Yeah, you should'. But he said, 'Where do I go?' And I was like, 'Jesus, you'll have to go to....well, there's a club out in Glasnevin, or else Sutton'. He ended up going out to Clondalkin. I was thinking, 'Jesus, why isn't there a club in the inner city?' Such a densely populated place and a sport that has traditionally grown in urban areas where we mostly struggle to facilitate Gaelic football. We don't struggle to facilitate basketball.

"So that's when the cogs started turning on getting a basketball club going. We are at the beginning of this journey. We have had a great start and hopefully we can push on."

The NEIC Trojans utilise facilities at Larkin Community College and St Laurence O'Toole Recreational Centre. The club has members from primary school right through to adults and has also established links with Trinity College Dublin.