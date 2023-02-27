Davy wants more from 'average' Déise

Allianz HL Division 1B

Waterford 1-22 Antrim 0-17

Déise boss Davy Fitzgerald felt that his side were "average" in an eight-point win over 14-man Antrim at a windswept Dungarvan.

A last-minute penalty save from Shaun O'Brien and five points from substitute Austin Gleeson saw them stumble over the line. The home team were guilty of 15 wides.

Fitzgerald said: "Ye went up to Antrim last year and beat them by a point. We won by eight today. It's a result. As regards the performance, it was average. That's what I think. I don't think a whole pile of it. We got the result so we did. We were missing a lot of bodies, fellas got a chance. It was ok."

A number of elements frustrated him. "I wasn't happy with the intensity in the tackle, I wasn't happy with our work rate, some of our shooting, some of our decision making. We should have had it a lot handier than we did. We got a result by eight and we're still not happy. That's good. Ye beat them by a point last year as I said but I expect more."

In a drab encounter, the loudest roar was for O'Brien's spectacular save from Gerard Walsh. While Fergal Horgan flashed Calum Lyons a black card for a foul on Paddy Burke. "I don't think it was a penalty, I think Fergal got that one completely wrong. I saw it back, there were two or three guys inside him, it wasn't a goalscoring opportunity. I thought he had a good game, I just think that one wasn't right. It was a great save. OB was a bit wound up which was great. I fancied him to stop it because he was so wound up!"

Horgan also showed a yellow card to the Waterford physio in the second half.

"He said he was giving messages in. He, one hundred per cent, wasn't giving messages in. I think he was wrong. They're given a directive from Croke Park and that's it."

Antrim lost captain Eoghan Campbell to a straight red card on 22 minutes after an off-the-ball incident with Reuben Halloran. "I didn't see it," remarked manager Darren Gleeson. "Conor Doyle, the linesman, was close enough to it. He must have seen an infringement and said it to Fergal. We'll look back at the video. It had a big bearing on the game but we hold ourselves accountable for our decisions on the field, it's nothing to do with the officials."

The sides were level five times in the second half before the hosts pulled away.

"The numbers game caught us really in the end," Gleeson admitted. "We had three good goal chances in the first half, we didn't convert any of them. We never went at the shoulder, we were stepping out to strike. That's something to build on."

Conal Cunning slotted six points as a wind-assisted Antrim went in 11-9 ahead at the break. Stephen Bennett, Dessie Hutchinson, Michael Kiely and Tadhg De Burca were all missing from the Waterford squad. A Patrick Curran penalty edged them in front during the third quarter as Austin Gleeson was sprung from the bench. Antrim regained the lead with 14 minutes left through Cunning but Waterford then hit a purple patch of six unanswered points. Full back Conor Prunty fired over two from his own half. O'Brien's penalty save and Gleeson's accuracy in the closing stages secured Waterford's second victory.

Fitzgerald feels that there is plenty to improve on ahead of away trips to Tipperary and Kilkenny. "A problem I've seen over the last two or three years is that we're leaving fellas loose off the ball. I've been working really hard on it but we still have an awful lot of work to do. We have to tighten up an awful lot more. We need to attack ball and not give someone two yards and that's frustrating because I'm working hard on it."

Darren Gleeson's men welcome Laois to Corrigan Park next month with both sides desperate for a victory. "We're at home, we're looking for the same energy we brought here today. A small bit more clinical"

Scorers for Waterford: P Curran 1-4 (1-0 pen, 2fs), A Gleeson 0-5 (4fs), C Lyons 0-3, C Prunty 0-2, C Ryan, J Fagan, P Leavey, J Barron, N Montgomery, J Prendergast, DJ Foran, Padraig Fitzgerald 0-1 each.

Scorers for Antrim: C Cunning 0-11 (10fs), K Molloy 0-2, G Walsh (f), M Bradley, P Boyle, N O'Connor 0-1 each.

WATERFORD: S O'Brien; C Gleeson, C Prunty, C Ryan; S McNulty, C Lyons, J Fagan; J Barron, P Leavey; J Prendergast, P Curran, G Fives; R Halloran, DJ Foran, N Montgomery.

Subs: C Daly for McNulty (Blood, 10-13), C Daly for McNulty (HT), A Gleeson for Halloran (45), Padraig Fitzgerald for Curran (54), Patrick Fitzgerald for Montgomery (61), C Dunford for Leavey (66).

ANTRIM: T Smyth; P Burke, R McGarry, S Rooney; G Walsh, E Campbell, C Bohill; M Bradley, P Boyle; K Molloy, N McKenna, N McManus; C Cunning, J McNaughton, S Elliott.

Subs: E O'Neill for McNaughton (Blood, 7-11), N O'Connor for Bohill (33), E O'Neill for S Elliott (HT), N Elliott for McManus (46), J Maskey for Boyle (57), R McMullen for McKenna (73).

Referee: F Horgan (Tipperary)