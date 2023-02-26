Billy Drennan masterclass inspires Kilkenny to big win over Laois

Kilkenny 0-34 Laois 1-18

Kilkenny cruised to a second victory in Division 1B of the Allianz National Hurling League and had 13 points to spare over a disappointing Laois side.

The 13 point winning margin doesn't really do justice to how dominant Kilkenny were with the Cats hitting 21 points in the first half alone.

Laois were helped by a second-half Patrick Purcell goal but they were second best overall as the likes of Billy Drennan, Eoin Cody, John Donnelly and Martin Keoghan scored heavily for the Cats.

It was another exciting outing from talented youngster Billy Drennan and as well as scoring 11 points, the 19 year-old also showed a couple of nice touches in assisting a number of Kilkenny scores.

Kilkenny were three points up within two minutes of the start after Drennan, Eoin Cody and John Donnelly all found the target from play.

Laois replied with a Stephen Maher free in what proved to be the first of 10 points for the ace corner-forward.

The O'Moore County managed to keep up the pace with the Cats in those early minutes and had Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy not saved from Martin Phelan in the 7th minute, the game could have taken on a different complexion.

Laois were always likely to need a few goals to shock the Noresiders and that Murphy save seemed to spring Kilkenny into action as they completely took over proceedings.

Derek Lyng was critical of Kilkenny's work-rate in the Tipperary defeat a few week's previous and it was obvious that it was something they worked on in the meantime after they overturned Laois numerous times in the first-half.

It was exhibition stuff at times from last year's beaten All-Ireland finalists and they had the game wrapped up at the interval when going in 0-21 to 0-7 ahead.

Laois did improve in the second period and they also got the game's only goal seconds after the resumption with Martin Phelan running forward before firing past Murphy.

Another goal opportunity soon followed with Tomas Keyes narrowly shooting wide and from that point on, the competitiveness of the contest rather gave way with both teams knocking over points at their ease.

Drennan left the field inside the final quarter to a standing ovation and that will tell you the impact he's had on Kilkenny supporters thus far with Eoin Cody taking up his free taking roles after he was replaced by Walter Walsh.

This was also a noteworthy day for Cody as it was his first appearance as the new Kilkenny captain with All-Ireland winning Shamrocks clubmates Paddy Mullen and Richie Reid also making their return to action.

Bigger tests await against Dublin and Waterford in the next few weeks for Kilkenny while Laois have a relegation decider with Antrim the next day out where they will need to be much improved if they are to get a result.

Scorers for Kilkenny: B Drennan 0-11 (0-3f), E Cody 0-4 (0-2f), M Keoghan 0-4, J Donnelly 0-3, B Ryan, P Deegan, and P Mullen 0-2 each, E Murphy 0-1 (1f), P Walsh, T Walsh, C Buckley, G Dunne, and A Murphy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Laois: S Maher 0-10 (8f and 1 65), M Phelan 1-0, E Rowland 0-2 (2f), F C Fennell, P Purcell, T Keyes, J Keyes, R Mullaney, and A Dunphy 0-1 each.

KILKENNY: E Murphy; N Rowe, C Delaney, P Walsh; T Walsh, R Reid, C Buckley; P Deegan, P Mullen; B Ryan, J Donnelly, E Cody; B Drennan, M Keoghan, G Dunne.

Subs: S Murphy for T.Walsh (h-t), A Murphy for Mullen (46), T Clifford for Dunne (51), W Walsh for Drennan (56), C Kenny for Donnelly (62).

LAOIS: E Rowland; D Hartnett, P Delaney, F C Fennell; P Dunne, P Purcell, I Shanahan; L O'Connell, T Keyes; J Keyes, J Kelly, R Mullaney; R King, M Phelan, S Maher.

Subs: P Lalor for Dunne (h-t), A Dunphy for Fennell (h-t), E Lyons for J.Keyes (44), J Duggan for T.Keyes (52), D Delaney for King (65).

Referee: Thomas Gleeson (Dublin)