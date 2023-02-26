Lacklustre Waterford come good late on to take Antrim victroy

NHL Division 1B

Waterford 1-22 Antrim 0-17

A last minute penalty save from goalkeeper Shaun O'Brien and two long distance points from full back Conor Prunty inspired Waterford to a hard earned victory over fourteen man Antrim in a drab encounter at Dungarvan.

Davy Fitzgerald's side were guilty of fifteen wides but a Patrick Curran penalty and six unanswered points during the last quarter maintained their unbeaten run in the league. Deise number one Shaun O'Brien also produced a brilliant penalty save from Gerard Walsh.

Austin Gleeson came off the bench again and put over five points.

Antrim captain Eoghan Campbell won the toss and elected to play with the wind. Six Conal Cunning points (five frees) left Darren Gleeson's men 11-9 ahead at the interval.

Keelan Molloy opened the scoring for the visitors after just 30 seconds. Patrick Curran got the home team on the scoreboard. Michael Bradley and Conal Cunning (free) gave Antrim a 3-1 advantage. A Curran free and a trademark score from the busy Jamie Barron levelled matters.

Antrim's long range accuracy kept them ahead as Cunning, Paul Boyle and Keelan Molloy all raised white flags. Conor Prunty blocked a goalbound effort from James McNaughton but another Cunning ensured that the Saffrons stayed three points clear (0-7 to 0-4).

Curran and Calum Lyons closed the gap to two before Antrim captain Eoghan Campbell was sent off on 22 minutes after an off the ball incident with Reuben Halloran. Referee Fergal Horgan also flashed yellows to Shane McNulty, Jack Fagan and Niall McKenna in a scrappy opening half.

Waterford defender Conor Ryan marked his first league start with a point. Two Calum Lyons efforts and Curran's fourth of the afternoon narrowed the gap to one. A monster free from Antrim number five Gerard Walsh sailed over the blue spot as Gleeson's side made the changing rooms 11-9 up.

Three minutes into the second period, DJ Foran fetched a high ball from Shaun O'Brien but his batted shot was saved by Tiernan Smyth. Conal Cunning converted a free and missed one.

On 41 minutes, Neil Montgomery was fouled by Stephen Rooney and Horgan signalled a penalty. Curran buried it in the bottom corner (0-12 to 1-9).

Austin Gleeson entered the fray on 45 minutes and immediately took a long distance free and Paddy Leavey put over the lead point. Two Cunning frees regained the lead for the visitors.

The Waterford physio was then shown a yellow card for entering the field of play. Cunning missed another placed ball before Calum Lyons nailed the equaliser from distance.

Niall O'Connor and Jack Prendergast traded points before Cunning sent over his tenth point of the day.

Waterford full back Conor Prunty then drove a wind assisted effort over the bar (0-16 to 1-13). A Gleeson free gave the home side the lead with nine minutes to go. Prunty added another bomb from his own 45 to lift the crowd as the Déise produced six points on the spin.

With two minutes left, Horgan awarded Antrim a penalty and Calum Lyons was black carded. Shaun O'Brien made a spectacular save from Gerard Walsh to draw the biggest roar of the afternoon.

Scorers for Waterford: P Curran 1-4 (1-0 pen, 2fs), A Gleeson 0-5 (4fs), C Lyons 0-3, C Prunty 0-2, C Ryan, J Fagan, P Leavey, J Barron, N Montgomery, J Prendergast, DJ Foran, Padraig Fitzgerald 0-1 each.

Scorers for Antrim: C Cunning 0-11 (10fs), K Molloy 0-2, G Walsh (f), M Bradley, P Boyle, N O'Connor 0-1 each.

Waterford: S O'Brien; C Gleeson, C Prunty, C Ryan; S McNulty, C Lyons, J Fagan; J Barron, P Leavey; J Prendergast, P Curran, G Fives; R Halloran, DJ Foran, N Montgomery.

Subs: C Daly for McNulty (Blood, 10-13), C Daly for McNulty (HT), A Gleeson for Halloran (45), Padraig Fitzgerald for Curran (54), Patrick Fitzgerald for Montgomery (61), C Dunford for Leavey (66), Antrim: T Smyth; P Burke, R McGarry, S Rooney; G Walsh, E Campbell, C Bohill; M Bradley, P Boyle; K Molloy, N McKenna, N McManus; C Cunning, J McNaughton, S Elliott.

Subs: E O'Neill for McNaughton (Blood, 7-11), N O'Connor for Bohill (33), E O'Neill for S Elliott (HT), N Elliott for McManus (46), J Maskey for Boyle (57), R McMullen for McKenna (73).

Referee: F Horgan (Tipperary)