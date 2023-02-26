Clare tumble again with finish line in sight

Allianz National Football League, Division 2

Dublin 0-16 Clare 1-12

Another National League win for Dublin, their fourth to keep them in line for an immediate return to Division 1, but Clare were the real story here.

Exactly what story that was is hard to say. Certainly one of triumph against the odds, though only for an hour, as it ultimately ended in a familiar tale of woe and defeat.

For the second weekend running, the Banner blew a six-point second-half lead against Leinster opposition and with only two points from a possible eight, the threat of relegation now is clear.

Six ahead on Saturday with 12 minutes remaining after playing some inspired football - led by Eoin Cleary, goalscorer Gavin Cooney and the in-form Emmett McMahon - they didn't score again and leaked seven points in a row.

"I think we were probably in charge until the 70th minute," said Collins. "We were still in the lead. I think they got the equaliser in the 70th minute. Ah listen, I thought we were making mistakes, we weren't taking our attacks to conclusion, we were taking wrong decisions, turning over the ball too easily and giving them a platform to attack us. One thing Dublin are really brilliant at is that counter-attack and I felt that we played into their hands a little."

Whatever about being overrun by one of the best teams in the country, Clare probably should have held out against Kildare the previous weekend.

"The one I'd cry about far more was the Meath game," countered Collins. "Because if we'd kicked our frees against Meath, we'd have got something out of it, even after conceding four goals."

Still, Collins agreed with the suggestion that losing to Kildare was difficult to take. Footage did the rounds afterwards showing an Emmett McMahon score incorrectly ruled out for a double hop in the buildup which didn't actually occur.

"Ah sure on Monday morning when you look at that video it was very annoying," said Collins. "And then the final free, I've looked at it 10 times, it was no free. It was absolutely no free, no contact, no nothing, he just fluffed the chance and it should have been our possession. But listen, that's the way it is and no more about it."

Podge Collins rounded out the first-half scoring on Saturday with a tidy score to leave Clare 1-8 to 0-8 to the good. But he came off then with an apparent injury.

"Yeah, he took a bit of a hamstring thing into it so we thought rather than aggravate it we'd change things," said Collins.

Next up for Clare is Sunday's home clash with Cork, a must-win game. Dublin, for whom Cormac Costello snatched the winning point five minutes into stoppage time, will head to Derry on Saturday knowing they too could face their stiffest test of the campaign yet.

"Yeah, that's probably fair," agreed Dublin manager Dessie Farrell. "Meath in Navan is going to be tough as well. They're two big games coming."

Farrell said he was 'happy' with Saturday's win though relief was surely the overriding emotion.

They couldn't buy a goal. Con O'Callaghan had one ruled out and Niall Scully butchered another great chance in the 55th minute when he boomed wide. John Small dragged another chance wide.

So they had to rely on their big players, the likes of James McCarthy, the returning Jack McCaffrey, Dean Rock and, of course, Costello to dig in hard and reel off those seven points in a row late on.

"It can often be one step forward, two steps back but it's in the steps back that you might get the most learning," said Farrell, before gesturing to the league table. "Look, we are where we wanted to be."

Farrell confirmed that regular goalkeeper Evan Comerford, who hasn't played this year, will remain out 'for another few weeks' with an unspecified injury.

Dublin scorers: R Rock (0-8, 5 frees, 1 45); C O'Callaghan, S Lowry, B Fenton, J McCarthy, L Gannon, C Basquel, C Kilkenny, C Costello (0-1).

Clare scorers: G Cooney (1-2); E McMahon (1 free), E Cleary (1 free) (0-4); D Coughlan, P Collins (0-1).

DUBLIN: D O'Hanlon; D Newcombe, S MacMahon, L Gannon; J Small, D Byrne, L C Murphy; J McCarthy, B Fenton; C Kilkenny, R McGarry, T Lahiff; S Lowry, D Rock, C O'Callaghan.

Subs: C Costello for McGarry and N Scully for Lowry (h/t); J McCaffrey for Lahiff (45); C Basquel for Gannon (51); E Murchan for Murphy (61).

CLARE: S Ryan; M Doherty, C Brennan, R Lanigan; C O'Dea, P Lillis, A Sweeney; C Russell, D Bohannon; J Malone, E Cleary, D Coughlan; G Cooney, E McMahon, P Collins.

Subs: A Griffin for Collins (h/t); B Rouine for Bohannon (64-66, blood); Rouine for Russell (67); K Sexton for Griffin (70).

Ref: P Faloon (Down)