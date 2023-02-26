Young Tipp stars enjoy run-out on biggest stage in low-key win over Dubs

Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B

Dublin 0-24

Tipperary 2-23

A match that echoed around Croke Park at a challenge-game clip did at least carry real significance for some of its younger participants.

Bryan O’Mara and Gearóid O’Connor kept the good times rolling as they added debut wins at Croker to Fitzgibbon Cup medals bagged with UL last weekend.

“This day will be remembered for a long time to come as your first time up here playing in Croke Park,” said O’Connor, who set the tone in attack, twice turning over the sliotar to snipe points inside the first dozen minutes.

“Playing out there is the stuff of dreams. It’s where you grow up wanting to play.

“We’ve had a fairytale few weeks there, myself, Rhys [Shelly], and Bryan O’Mara, winning back-to-back Fitzgibbons.”

It was an otherwise lacklustre return to GAA headquarters for Tipperary, their first trip to the capital since the 2019 All-Ireland final most enlivened by the supreme point-taking of Dublin’s Donal Burke (0-15, eight from play).

Against that backdrop, first-time full-back O’Mara, more usually spotted in the half-back line, provided Liam Cahill’s biggest boost for the road home.

Three times he blocked down Alex Considine’s shots at the posts before bailing out his defensive colleagues for some casual play when hooking Cillian Costello as he was eyeing goal. All of that packed into the opening 20 minutes.

He later produced the interception to deny another goal raid and was involved in setting up Jason Forde’s clinching 52nd-minute flick to the net.

“A new position for Bryan at this level. I thought he did terrifically well at full-back,” said Tipp boss Liam Cahill.

“He was exposed one-on-one quite a bit which is always a worry in the modern game but Bryan is a very, very capable player and really happy with the way he performed.

“The modern full-back has to be able to hurl and have athleticism and be really composed on the ball.

“It’s usually very difficult ball to defend nowadays as an inside back because forwards out the field are inclined to lay in that ball that much better than back in my time.

“Bryan has all that athleticism and I thought he did really well for his first taste of playing at number three.”

Michael Breen had been emerging as Cahill’s edge-of-the-square front-runner. Switched to wing-back, he started a fine move that created Conor Bowe’s opening goal after half-time.

Cahill again referenced athleticism in analysing how best to unlock Breen’s beast mode: “Mikey coming on the wing allows him to exploit his athleticism and his ability to get up and down the field. Especially in the second half, I thought he did that quite well.”

Those performances give Cahill the type of headaches he’d prefer than those posed by recent injury bulletins. Not that this weekend’s hurling passed worry-free.

Top-scorer Forde (1-10, 1-2 from play) came off after feeling some muscular tightness. Of the trio returning from hamstring strains, only Conor McCarthy saw out the 70 minutes.

Brian McGrath suffered a reoccurrence of his injury and Conor Stakelum was removed as a half-time precaution.

“It was injury prevention more than anything else with little soreness in different areas. Just glad to get them off and not do any more damage on the injury front,” said Cahill.

“Conor Stakelum is not long back from an injury. Today, in hindsight, was a bit early for Conor.

“If we went back again, we’d have got another week of training into him but he was having such a good campaign to date, we felt it was good to let him off.

“Conor needs a little more work to come back to the level he was at before he picked up that little injury. We’ll see more of Conor as the weeks go on.

“Jason was another injury prevention. Getting a little bit of tightness so not taking any risks really.” Back in the big arena, Tipp’s performance wasn’t at the same standard as wins over Laois and Kilkenny.

Most notable in the wide-open spaces of Croke Park was the shortfall in goal chances created, although they did take the two that eventually came their way.

The clinical nature of Bowe’s finish, in particular, showed progression from the two shots he saw saved at Nowlan Park.

Dublin ended with a clutch of goal chances, Barry Hogan saving from Cian Boland (twice) and Paul Crummey (with the help of the crossbar). When Crummey appeared to have him beaten in stoppage time, a square ball was awarded.

“A couple of players on the squad haven’t played in Croke Park before so happy to get the result but not massively over-happy with a lot of aspects of our play,” added Cahill.

“We were very lucky to go in at half-time a point up (0-14 to 0-13). It was played on Dublin’s terms early on.

“They had a lot more movement than us, a lot more energy, but in fairness to the players, they addressed it well at half-time and started the second half really well.

“Glad to get the two goals. Without them we’d have been in a bit of bother.”

Scorers for Dublin: D Burke (0-15, 6 frees, 1 65); A Considine (0-3); C Burke, D Gray, C O’Leary, J Flanagan (free), P Crummey, S Currie (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: J Forde (1-10, 0-8 frees); G O’Connor (0-4, 2 frees); C Bowe (1-0); M Kehoe (0-3); A Tynan, S Kennedy (0-2 each); B McGrath, J Morris (0-1 each).

DUBLIN: S Brennan; J Bellew, E O’Donnell, P Doyle; J Madden, C Burke, D Gray; C Donohoe, C O’Leary; C Costello, D Burke, D Sutcliffe; F Whitely, A Considine, C Boland.

Subs: J Flanagan for Costello (53), P Crummey for Considine (55), D Leavy for Sutcliffe (61), D Keogh for Whitely (61), S Currie for D Burke (64 inj).

TIPPERARY: B Hogan; C McCarthy, B O’Mara, Johnny Ryan; M Breen, R Maher, B McGrath; C Stakelum, D McCormack; A Tynan, G O’Connor, S Kennedy; J Forde, J Morris, M Kehoe.

Subs: N McGrath for B McGrath (34 inj), C Bowe for Stakelum (h-t), S Callanan for Kennedy (55), P Maher for Forde (62), C O’Dwyer for O’Connor (68).

Referee: P O’Dwyer (Carlow).