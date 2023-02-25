Kerry subs sink Armagh for crucial Tralee win

Allianz FL Division 1

Kerry 0-12

Armagh 0-11

A CRUCIAL Division One success for All-Ireland champions Kerry that had ‘hard-earned’ franked all over it.

For the greater part of the clash, played before 11,603 supporters in Tralee, on Saturday, Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh controlled the tempo, and he will be at once frustrated and quietly pleased with their night’s work in the Kingdom.

Two late points from substitutes Tony Brosnan and Donal O’Sullivan snapped the deadlock and for their ability eke out the win, Kerry can feel well pleased with themselves, But any conversation surrounding the top half dozen sides in the country would have to include the Orchard now.

The value of consistency – McGeeney is in his ninth year in charge – is evident in the uniform structure of his side. They didn’t offer as much as they might at the top end of the pitch, but their time in Kerry’s half was invariably well spent.

Kerry aren’t hitting their straps by any means, so moving onto four points in the cut-throat top tier cuts Jack O’Connor important slack in terms of his periodisation for the summer.

With trips to Tyrone and Galway looming, and a visit from the form horse Roscommon in there too, the two points up for grabs in Tralee were of greater import than some might have perceived. Which may have contributed to the delayed throw in as folk horsed down the early dinner.

‘We didn’t fancy heading up to Tyrone next week with only two league points,’ reflected Jack O’Connor afterwards. The Kerry boss confirmed that Gavin White and Paul Geaney are back training with the group even if Omagh may come too soon

Armagh enjoyed a two-point lead early in the second half – a luxury in such a skin-tight contest – but to the Kingdom’s credit they timed their run like a classic winner, taking the lead again in the 69th minute via Brosnan. As Armagh released the handbrake and poured forward for a leveller, Kerry broke and O’Sullivan fisted the insurance point. Even then, there was a fevered finish as Gwlway referee James Molloy gave Armagh a twice-taken free for Rian O’Neilll to try and bullet home the winner. However his effort was too high.

Parity at the break was no galloping surprise. Kerry’s studious patience and Armagh’s well-structured zone made it a cat and mouse opening quarter that intrigued the Austin Stack Park crowd if hardly stimulating them.

Most of Kerry’s ornate patterns were in front of McGeeney’s players, who rarely looked stressed. Kerry carved out four scores from play, Armagh the same but the Orchard’s didn’t go through as many pairs of hands.

More than once, Kerry manufactured a Barry ‘Dan’ O’Sullivan mismatch at full forward with the regulation size Callum Cummiskey for company, but frustratingly Kerry eschewed the option. If only to keep Armagh honest, it had to be worth pinging one into the end zone.

At the other end, Jason Foley had an imperious first quarter, at his John O’Keeffe best in getting a first hand to Armagh deliveries. Stefan Okunbor was nominated to pick up Rian O’Neill on occasions, but the Crossmaglen stylist found the target the one time he got separation from Kerry backs to level the game at 0-5 each on 33 minutes.

FAMILIAR GROUND: Armagh selector Kieran Donaghy. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Dingle’s O’Sullivan edged Kerry back in front but Stefan Campbell had the final word of the half.

Referee, James Molloy moved more central to the piece as the half developed, and the Tralee faithful’s frustration with him grew as O’Neill converted a contested free for a foul on Ethan Rafferty. However, the groans were as much an expression of the struggle for supremacy as Molloy’s calls. Armagh were going stride for stride with the champions.

The notion that a referee needs eyes in the back of his head is baseless pap, of course. They have eyes at either end and alongside, they are called umpires and assistants but their interventions remains nonsensically limited.

The sense that Armagh were increasingly purposeful was strong as they kicked a pair of early second-half points from McCabe and sub Turbitt and began to control the tempo in the third quarter. Clifford left a free short (twice), Adrian Spillane was booked and the All-Ireland champions were struggling to make headway. Then Barry O’Sullivan, having an impactful evening, burst through the cover and teed up Tadhg Morley for the score. In the 48th minute Clifford found his range to equalise with a free.

Game on Ger.

Dara Moynihan made a key steal, but Tony Brosnan got swallowed up. Then Graham O’Sullivan won it back again for Kerry, who were prodding and poking their way back into the box seat, Clifford pointed with a free when Dara Moynihan was fouled to go 0-9 to 0-8 in front just before the hour but Rafferty hit a booming free to level again.

Ultimately Tony Brosnan swung over what looked like the winner until the board gave us five additional minutes. Rian O’Neill had his moment to repeat the equaliser against Galway in Croke Park last year but went short instead and the opportunity evaporated.

It was a frustrating finish for the visitors, but they’ll be in the chat when the heat’s turned up. Count on it.

Scorers for Kerry: D Clifford (0-4, frees), B O’Sullivan, S O’Shea, D Roche, P Clifford, P Murphy, T Morley, T Brosnan, D O’Sullivan (0-1 each)

Scorers for Armagh: R O’Neill (0-4, 3 frees), J Og Burns (0-2), S Campbell, A Forker, G McCabe, C Turbitt, E Rafferty (free) (0-1 each)

KERRY: S Ryan; G O’Sullivan, J Foley, T. O’Sullivan; S Okunbor, T Morley, P Murphy; J Barry, B. O’Sullivan; D Moynihan, S O’Shea, A Spillane; P Clifford, D Clifford, D Roche.

Subs for Kerry: M Burns for Spillane (47), T Brosnan for Roche (50), R Murphy for P Clifford (63), D O’Sullivan for Moynihan (69).

ARMAGH: E Rafferty; P Burns, A Forker, C O’Neill; G McCabe, B McCambridge, A McKay; C Mackin, J Og Burns; C Cumiskey, A Murrin, T Kelly; R O’Neill, S Campbell, J Duffy.

Subs for Armagh: J McElroy for P Burns (BS, 21); C Turbitt for Kelly (HT), R McQuillan for Campbell (55), J Hall for Cummiskey (63), N Grimley for Macken (73), J Kieran for Forker (73).

Referee: J Molloy (Galway).