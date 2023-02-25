Omagh overpower Naas to set up Hogan Cup final against Summerhill College

OMAGH CBS 4-14 NAAS CBS 0-8

A highly accomplished Omagh CBS comfortably accounted for holders Naas CBS in a one-sided Masita All Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior A semi-final at Clones on Saturday afternoon.

The Tyrone side, whose only previous appearance in the Hogan Cup decider was a winning one in 2007, took command from the first minute when Ruairi McCullagh pointed from the left wing, and they had further scores on the board from Conor Owens and corner back Nathan Ferry before a free from Carl Lennox registered what turned out to be Naas CBS’ only score of a miserable first half.

Omagh were playing with the aid of the breeze and took full advantage in the second quarter as they blew Naas apart, scoring 2-7 with no reply from the Kildare side.

Goals from corner forwards McCullagh and Liam Óg Mossey in the 23rd and 25th minutes franked their superiority and really there was no way back for the disappointing Leinster champions at that point.

By half-time Omagh CBS were leading 2-10 to 0-1 with 2-6 of their total coming from the inside forward line of McCullagh, Owens and Mossey and any hopes of a miracle for Naas were quashed when the free-flowing Ulster side turned the screw with two further goals from Owens and wing back Caolan Donnelly in the fourth and fifth minutes after the break with the Naas defence falling apart at the seams.

Those scores left twenty-one points between the sides and although Cian Boran and Ryan Sinkey registered Naas CBS’ first two points from play shortly afterwards, an understandably low-key second half saw both sides run their benches.

Sinkey brought his tally from play to three with two fine scores for Naas CBS but they were the only real bright spots in a hugely disappointing display for the Kildare nursery.

Omagh kept the scoreboard ticking over at the other end as they eased to a comprehensive twenty-two point success.

The Red Hand side had impressive performers all over the field with centre-back Callum Daly a composed play-maker, late replacement Cormac Watson dominating the skies from kick-outs and the inside forward line proving lethal.

They will expect a sterner test when they meet Summerhill from Sligo in the final on St Patrick’s Day in Croke Park.

Scorers for Omagh CBS: C Owens (1-4, 1 free), R McCullagh (1-2, 1 free), L Óg Mossey (1-1), Caolan Donnelly (1-0), E McElholm (0-2), N Farry (0-1), T Haigney (0-1), Charlie Donnelly (0-1), L McCullagh (0-1), N McCarney (0-1).

Scorers for Naas CBS: R Sinkey (0-3), C Lennox 0-3 (3 frees), C Boran (0-1), T Kelly (0-1).

Omagh CBS: C McAnarney; N Farry, B McMenamin, S Kerr: Caolan Donnelly, C Daly, T Haigney; E Donaghy, Charlie Donnelly; C Watson, E McElholm, L McCullagh; R McCullagh, C Owens, L Óg Mossey.

Subs: D McCallan for Charlie Donnelly 37, C O’Hagan for Owens 42, N McCarney for Watson 47, C McConnell for Donaghy 47, B Gallager for Caolan Donnelly 50.

Naas CBS: F Quinn; N Cramer, C Murphy, C Boran; D Hamill, Eoin Lawlor, E O’ Briain; A Brennan, T Kelly; F McCarthy, C Lennox, D Gilmartin; S Kelly, C Barrett, R Sinkey.

Subs: C O’Reilly for McCarthy 20, F Ryan for D Gilmartin 37, J McGuirk for Hamill 37, E Gilmartin for Barrett 47, A Maguire for O’Briain 47.

Referee: M Farrelly (Cavan).