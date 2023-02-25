Fermanagh finish with a flourish again to stun Antrim

Allianz Football League Division Three

Allianz Football League Division Three Antrim 3-9 Fermanagh 2-13 From David Mohan at Corrigan Park Fermanagh produced a storming finish for the second week running as 1-2 in stoppage time saw them break Antrim hearts at Corrigan Park.

The visitors trailed by eight midway through the second period after the hosts had found the net three times, it seemed the task ahead may have been a little too difficult, but Ultan Kelm's goal re-energised Kieran Donnelly's charges.

Still, the margin was four as the game ticked into stoppage time, but for the second time in the campaign, Antrim were to lose out in identical fashion as Sean Quigley fisted home to level and then a turnover was published by Conor McGee as Fermanagh took the most unlikely of wins.

Aidan Breen kicked them into a seventh-minute lead with Conor Stewart levelling at the other end, Antrim were much more direct when they got possession.

The sides traded points before Antrim took the lead for the first time as goalkeeper Mick Byrne kicked a 45 that was a result of the hosts pressing the Fermanagh kick-out and forcing the mistake.

You could fast-forward chunks of this half as it was Fermanagh passing across and back, yet there were some fine moments including the points from Shane McGullion and Lee Cullen that edged them back ing front, while Marc Jordan steadied and finished with the outside of his boot following a lung-bursting support run to level again.

With the sides locked at 0-5, Antrim enjoyed a fine end to the half with Colm McLarnon converting a mark and then Cregan's Ruairi McCann finishing off a counter-attack, but it would get better in stoppage time as Patrick Finnegan won a kick-out and Antrim attacking at pace, working the ball into Pat Shivers who steadied and passed into Odhran Eastwood to finish low and make it 1-7 to 0-5 at the half.

The introduction of Quigley at the break and a much more direct approach brought Fermanagh to life in the second period as they rattled off the first three points to seemingly grab momentum, but then came the spell in which Antrim would have felt was the winning of the game as on 46 minutes, a long ball into Aghagallon's McCann saw him gather and offload to Jordan who found Joseph Finnegan inside and the centre-back finished to the net superbly.

Three minutes later and from a similar position, this time Finnegan turned provider for team captain Peter Healy to lash home and the gap was out to eight points.

Quigley almost hit back with a goal of his own immediately after, but his snapshot came off the post, but after substitute Garvan Jones kick the first of his three points, the goal Fermanagh needed arrived as a loose ball was turned over with Kelm bursting through and sending an unstoppable shot past Byrne.

Conor Stewart responded for Antrim with a point, but momentum seemed to be with the visitors and the margin was down to three when what appeared another huge moment for the hosts as Byrne saved superbly from Kelm and then again from Quigley's rebound with a follow-up shot for a point blocked downs the home crowd sensed victory.

A Pat Shivers point looked to be the insurance score with four between them, but there was no quit in the Ernesiders as Jones pulled one back from a free and then in the third minute of added time, he floated in a free that Quigley met with his fist to turn home.

Their tails were no0w up and pushed up on the Antrim kick-out, eventually forcing the mistake with McGee capitalising to fist over the winner as Fermanagh celebrated another last-gap win as Antrim were left reeling from another one that got away.

Antrim scorers: Odhran Eastwood 1-0, Joseph Finnegan 1-0, Peter Healy 1-0, Conor Stewart 0-2, Pat Shivers 0-2 (1 free), Mick Byrne 0-1 (45), Ruairi McCann (Aghagallon) 0-1 (mark), Ruairi McCann (Creggan). 0-1, Marc Jordan 0-1, Colm McLarnon 0-1 (mark)

Fermanagh scorers: Ultan Kelm 1-2, SeanQuigley 1-0, Aidan Breen 0-3, Garvan Jones 0-3 (1 free), Lee Cullen 0-1, Shane McGullion 0-1, Ryan Lyons 0-1 (free), Ciaran Corrigan 0-1, Conor McGee 0-1

ANTRIM: Michael Byrne; Eoghan McCabe, Oisin Lenehan, James McAuley; Peter Healy, Jospeh Finnegan, Marc Jordan; Kevin Small, Conor Stewart; Patrick Finnegan, Ruairi McCann (Creggan), Colm McLarnon; Pat Shivers, Ruairi McCann (Agahgallon), Odhran Eastwood Subs: Dominic McEnhill for O Eastwood (58), Cathal Hynds for K Small (58), Patrick McCormick for M Jordan (67), Colum Duffin for C McLarnon (70+2)

FERMANAGH: Sean McNally; Luke Flanagan, Lee Cullen, Cian McManus; Ronan McCaffrey, Jonathan Cassidy, Shane McGullion; Ryan Jones, Brandon Horan; Josh Largo-Ennis, Ryan Lyons, Ultan Kelm; Conor McShea, Darragh McGurn, Aidan Breen Subs: Sean Quigley for D McGurn (HT), Conor Magee for C McShea (43), Garvan Jones for R Lyons (46), Ciaran Corrigan for A Breen (58), Eoghan McManus for R McCaffrey (58), Fionan O'Brien for C McManus (head injury 64)

REFEREE: Kieran Eannetta (Tyrone)