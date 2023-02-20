Allianz Football League Show: Are the rules of Gaelic football built to withstand human nature?

Bryan Sheehan, James Horan and Maurice Brosnan join Paul Rouse to review the weekend's Allianz Football League action.
Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 19:01

In partnership with Allianz Ireland for the Irish Examiner.

Anthony Daly
