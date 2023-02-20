Allianz Football League Show: Are the rules of Gaelic football built to withstand human nature?

Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 19:01
In partnership with Allianz Ireland for the Irish Examiner.
Sport Newsletter
Get the latest news from the world of sport along with the best opinion from our outstanding team of sport writers, direct to your inbox every Friday
Sport
Newsletter
Newsletter
Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writersSign up
Most Read
Monday, February 20, 2023 - 2:00 PM
Monday, February 20, 2023 - 2:00 PM
Monday, February 20, 2023 - 6:00 PM