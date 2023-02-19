Tipperary in relegation dogfight after Antrim loss

Allianz Football League Division 3

Tipperary 0-14 Antrim 1-19

David Power says Tipperary will need to win three of their remaining four league games if they are to rescue their Division 3 status.

Their latest loss to Antrim was billed in advance as a relegation four-pointer between two teams seeking a first win. The Saffrons were decisive victors, unflattered by the eight-point final margin.

“Probably three (wins is what we’d need) because Antrim will have us on head-to-head. That's like an extra point,” said Power.

“That's why tonight was an important game. The Longford game now becomes important as well. I just feel if we can get a win who knows what'll happen then.”

They’ll need to find that spark on the road, with trips to Longford and Fermanagh next and only one home game remaining against Offaly before a final-day visit to Westmeath.

On top of injuries to captain Conor Sweeney (cruciate), vice-captain Steven O’Brien (hamstring), and Conall Kennedy (shin), Power lined up without midfielder Mark Russell and Sigerson Cup winner Seán O’Connor.

“He (O’Connor) wasn't ready. It was just too close. We felt it was appropriate to leave him off for this weekend. He's one player that hopefully will be available for the Longford game,” said Power.

“Mark Russell was sick and that's what I mean, we're getting absolutely no luck, whether it's off the field or on the field.

“It's tough going and that's why we have to remain positive. The easy thing for us is to go in there shouting and roaring at the players. They're trying. Things are just not happening for us at the moment.”

Those injuries have torn the heart of Tipp's new, direct game plan. That plan A is, in Power’s words, “after going up in thin air”.

Their more diminutive replacements require different supply routes. Although they had 10 different scorers, only Jack Kennedy (0-5) scored more than once. They didn’t threaten a goal as Antrim took 38 shots to Tipp’s 24.

“We're not giving ourselves a chance in any of the games,” said Power. “We're constantly putting ourselves under pressure by doing these unforced turnovers.

“We're just giving away some silly scores. If we can stop that I think we can start winning again.”

Scorers for Tipperary: J Kennedy (0-5, 3 frees); E Moloney, K Fahey, P Feehan, T Doyle, M O’Shea, L McGrath (free), P Maher, D Leahy, M Kehoe (0-1 each).

Scorers for Antrim: P Shivers (0-4); C Stewart (1-0); M Jordan, O Eastwood (0-3 each); M Byrne (1 free, 1 45), R Murray (1 free), R McCann (Creggan), D McEnhill (0-2 each); R McCann (Aghagallon) (0-1).

TIPPERARY: M O’Reilly; S O’Connell (capt), J Feehan, C O’Shaughnessy; E Moloney, K Fahey, D Carew; P Feehan, L Boland; C Deely, J Kennedy, T Doyle; M O’Shea, L McGrath, P Maher.

Subs: D Leahy for Deely (h-t), M Kehoe for Boland (h-t), D Brennan for O’Shea (53), M Stokes for McGrath (54), T Maher for P Feehan (59).

Black card: S O’Connell (30-h-t).

ANTRIM: M Byrne; P Healy (capt), R Boyle, J McAuley; O Lenehan, J Finnegan, M Jordan; K Small, C Stewart; C McLarnon, P Finnegan, R McCann (Creggan Kickhams); P Shivers, R McCann (St Mary’s Aghagallon), R Murray.

Subs: O Eastwood for Murray (30 inj), D McEnhill for McLarnon (52), J Dowling for Small (61), C Duffin for Shivers (63), S McGarry for McCann (Aghagallon) (70).

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry).