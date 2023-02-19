Mayo make a small bit of history in Castlebar

Mayo 2-14 Kerry 1-10

Mayo needed this more. No doubt about it. It has been six years since Kerry received a beating like this in league or championship and the fact Kevin McStay’s side did it in front of their faithful only adds to their satisfaction.

“I don’t want to over-pump this now, because it’s two points and there is a real sense that Kerry were going to perhaps lay down a marker so we took that challenge on full-tilt, as you’d expect us to do after the Armagh game,” said the Mayo boss post-match.

In recent years their showings could provide anything. At times on Saturday, they brought everything. For much of this blustery encounter they wheeled along unrelentingly like a gazebo in the wind. Kerry were abysmal in the first half and fortunate to only be eleven down at the break.

Kerry will kick on immensely from this level, but it is 15 years since Mayo beat them in Castlebar. Not season-defining, not nothing either.

“They are full of beans. Full of energy,” said Jack O’Connor of the victors. “Not saying they weren’t full of energy last year. Certainly seem to have a bounce in their step, they are very fit. They took their scores well in the first half. We didn’t have any answers for them.”

The Kingdom were out walking a dark pitch in Castlebar an hour and a half before throw-in. The only lights visible were from on the horizon as a Garda escort signalled Mayo’s arrival.

Kerry failed to heed that warning. By the time Dara Moynihan pulled a meek effort wide just before half-time, O’Connor had wheeled away in disgust and made for the tunnel before Sean Hurson’s whistle even sounded.

It started with five wides in as many minutes. Then the circus got up and running in its hometown. Come one, come all and marvel at the half-man, half-bear that is Aidan O’Shea. If his terror doesn’t do it for you how about the sorcery of Ryan O’Donoghue’s right peg? David McBrien played lion tamer for the second half and attempted to stop the unstoppable David Clifford. Stephen Coen and Sean O’Shea butted heads nearby in a tantalizing sideshow.

Aidan O’Shea’s power was on full display early on as Jason Foley struggled to contain him. First he collected a long ball and fed James Carr for a Ryan O’Donoghue free. In the 20th minute he let loose with a sensational long kickpass for an O’Donoghue mark. Every entry in his orbit resulted in excitement from the crowd and fear from the opposition.

Kerry’s structure disintegrated under Castlebar’s bright lights. The opening goal stemmed from a floating kick-out towards Pa Warren, broken and scoped up a sprinting O’Donoghue who circumvented Tadgh Morley to acrobatically tap past Shane Murphy. Morley later took one restart short and gave an aimless kick forward that was intercepted immediately. Diarmuid O’Connor opened the door for yet another sublime James Carr finish. The outstanding Jordan Flynn kicked four points for good measure.

A carnival? For some. Kerry were lost in a house of horrors. They converted just three of ten first-half scoring opportunities. Their turnover count was 14 in 35 minutes. So much of their play was lethargic even if it was February football.

“Mayo are clearly at a higher pitch than us at the minute,” stressed O’Connor.

“That is manifesting itself in many ways. They were sharper out to the ball. They were putting pressure on our fellas. The ball wasn’t sticking inside, we were snatching at chances. Look they played the game at a very high tempo and we couldn’t match it in the first half.”

At half-time Dylan Casey, Sean O’Shea and David Clifford came on for Warren, Micheal Burns and Donal O’Sullivan. Clifford did his damnedest to impose the emperor's rule, scoring immediately and getting booked straight after for pushing a hunched over Rory Brickenden. Colm Reape filled in for Rob Hennelly competently with a pair of 45s.

Before the end a long Paul Murphy floater found Barry O’Sullivan on the edge of the square for a green flag and Dara Moynihan popped over a point right after. Small drama to keep it somewhat interesting.

Then the stadium announcer pleaded with patrons not to enter the field after the final whistle. Instead, they invaded it. There was one more minor flashpoint as O’Shea and Casey continued to wrestle on the deck afterwards but in truth it was just one more bit of theatre for 15,726 paying spectators.

That is why they come. That is what Mayo will do. The great entertainers are still here.

Scorers for Mayo: Ryan O’Donoghue 1-3 (2 frees, 1 mark), Jordan Flynn 0-4, James Carr 1-2 (1 mark), Colm Reape 0-2 (2 45), Diarmuid O’Connor 0-1, Donnacha McHugh 0-1, Jack Carney 0-1.

Scorers for Kerry: Barry O’Sullivan 1-0, David Clifford 0-3, Sean O’Shea 0-2 (1 free), Darragh Roche 0-2 (1 free), Tony Brosnan 0-1, Paul Murphy 0-1, Dara Moynihan 0-1.

Mayo: C Reape; D McBrien, R Brickenden, E Hession; S Coen, C Loftus, D McHugh; M Ruane, D O’Connor; F McDonagh, J Carney, J Flynn; A O’Shea, J Carr, R O’Donoghue.

Subs: B Tuohy for O’Connor (35), C O’Connor for McDonagh (50), J Coyne for Brickenden (50), C McStay for Carr (63), P Durcan for Coen (65).

Kerry: S Murphy; G O’Sullivan, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; P Warren, T Morley, P Murphy; J Barry, B O’Sullivan; D Moynihan, P Clifford, M Burns; T Brosnan, D Roche, D O’Sullivan.

Subs: D Casey for Warren (half-time), S O’Shea for Burns (half-time), D Clifford for O’Sullivan (half-time) S Okunbor for Roche (55), K Spillane for P Clifford (63).

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).