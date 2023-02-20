Larry McCarthy: GAA must avoid repeat of Kilmacud-Glen debacle

The GAA must do everything in its power to avoid a repeat of the All-Ireland Club SFC final controversy, says president Larry McCarthy.

The saga rose its head again at Annual Congress on Friday night when Fermanagh competitions control committee secretary Phil Flanagan queried why the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) were allowed to approach Kilmacud Crokes to withdraw their counter-objection to a replay being ordered so that they could award them the title.

Responding, McCarthy said the CCCC acted appropriately and asked at the post-Congress press conference what lessons could be taken from the episode McCarthy spoke about match officials ensuring the substitution exchange is done properly.

“Don’t let players on until players come off. Enforce it. The rule is there so enforce it. It was an unfortunate error so that would be the most basic thing, I think.”

GAA director general Tom Ryan confirmed on Saturday the original result of Kilmacud Crokes 1-11 Glen 1-9 has been recorded in the annals. “The result stands. That’s where the competition ended. It was regrettable the whole thing. It wasn’t good from any angle.”

However, Ryan tried to put the matter in perspective, bearing in mind that the 2020-21 All-Ireland club championships didn’t take place at all due to the pandemic.

“After all the things we had to do the previous two years with people getting sick and shutting down grounds and dressing rooms that was difficult, that was a stretch and uncharted territory. For a lot of the times, we were learning as we went along.

“I don’t mean that we were glad to be back in these kind of situations but we’re able to manage these things. Sometimes they take a bit longer to play out, sometimes they’re messy and none of them are comfortable but you always knew irrespective of what the outcome it was going to be, there was going to be an outcome.”

Both McCarthy and Ryan expressed satisfaction that the vast majority of the disciplinary measures, 16 of 19, put forward by the CCCC, Central Hearings Committee and Central Appeals Committee were endorsed by delegates. One of the 19, increasing the maximum ban from 96 to 240 weeks, was superseded by Wexford’s successful motion on Friday to remove the 96-week cap and leave the new maximum open-ended.

Among them are suspensions incurred at under-age matches being doubled, match officials not being allowed any communication with their teams while serving a ban and the increase of punishments for physical interference with players and match officials.

“I'm quite happy that the discipline stuff came through because we have been pounding this drum for quite a while in terms of respect,” said McCarthy. “This is part of that, elevating discipline and helping referees essentially.” Ryan added: “At the same time, it would have been very disappointing if it hadn't happened."

Two of the disciplinary motions that didn’t pass related to punishment for chairmen and secretaries for managers breaching suspensions and hearings committees being allowed to double a proven infraction that was challenged on a basis they could determine as vexatious or frivolous.

On the latter proposal, Ryan said: “There is an argument for natural justice and the penalty should fit the crime for want of a word rather than how you've observed the process. I don't think it would have been used all that much, it would have been a nice thing to have in the armoury, it would have been a good signal. The fact it isn't there, I don't think is really going to affect things too adversely.”

In a room full of county chairpersons and secretaries, convincing them to carry the can in the event their managers contravened bans was going to be a difficult ask. “I think people took it to an extreme in terms of its implementation about lifting fellas out of dressing rooms and parents out of dressing rooms, whose son was playing.”

McCarthy confirmed that as a result of Galway’s successful motion on Friday night their minor hurlers will enter the Leinster championship this season. It means the province have to stage a redraw after fixtures had already been arranged.

Galway have also indicated they would be open to their senior hurling champions entering one of the provincial competitions and that idea could form a proposal at either a confirmed Special Congress later this year or next February’s Annual Congress.

All successful motions, such as the playing rules change that all players save the four contesting the throw-in must stay behind the 45 metre lines, come into operation after 28 days save for “first club” being defined as that at U12 level and refusal to use an approved sliotar becoming a yellow card, which are effective immediately.

In his address on Saturday, McCarthy revealed the GAA are exploring the idea of video technology to aid referees and took a swipe at “traditionalists” who criticised the split season, which he hailed as a success in its first full year.