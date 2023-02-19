Jack O'Connor: Heavy defeat to Mayo 'a chastening enough experience'

When Kerry come up short in a close encounter, Jack O’Connor is often left frustrated. In the end in Castlebar he was even. What could he take issue with here? They were bested all over the field.

At the final whistle it was a seven-point victory for Mayo having been up by ten at half-time.

“That was a chastening enough experience,” said the Kerry boss post-match.

“We were well off it. Particularly in the first half, we were a good bit off it. I know, I’ve said this consistently, we were late back training which was understandable after the All-Ireland.

“Mayo seemed to have the legs on us there in the first half. We couldn’t get to grips with their running game. We showed a bit of heart in the second half, but the game was won at that stage.

“I said we would settle for safety in the division if we could get to six points. Six points might keep you safe, but it is not going to be easy to win them. They won’t be easy Saturday night. It won’t be easy the following weekend up in Tyrone. Points will be difficult to get here. That is why I was disappointed coming back from Donegal. I felt it was a point or two left after us.”

It must be said this was a shadow side from one that won the All-Ireland final. Adrian Spillane missed out due to work-related reasons. Mike Breen is likely to miss next weekend’s tie against Armagh as he recovers a hamstring, Gavin White and Paul Geaney are about to return to training.

Meanwhile Kevin McStay was talking a similar game. If you listen to the managers nobody wants to win this league.

“How we played was good and bad, there was plenty of good things to look back on but we made plenty of errors.

“Overall, I’m pleased with the two points, because we are two points closer to safe and that is very important to us, that we hold our division 1 status and it is very important that we get there as quick as we can.”

There were several impressive performances, with Aidan O’Shea once again leading the way. At times he was awesome in the full forward line, with Kerry eventually bringing on Dylan Casey to try stifle him after Jason Foley was tasked with the job in the first half.

“I think of these senior players around the scene and what they have done for us as a county, so I don’t want to individualise it and talk about Aidan. It is expected, he is a big feckin’ man,” said McStay with a smile.

“Look at the size of him, he’s expected to go in and win the balls he is winning and he should be doing more of it. They have to play their full height; they are big men. But we are pleased with the direction he is going in. It is up to us to make that work as coaches and we are going to try very hard on it. He is just a small part of it.”