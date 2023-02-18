Mikey Kiely's four goals leads UL to retain Fitzgibbon Cup

University of Limerick 4-19 University of Galway 1-13

On this weekend last year, Mikey Kiely torpedoed University of Galway’s tilt at Fitzgibbon glory with a late, late goal. In this latest final meeting of the two colleges, Kiely didn’t so much torment Galway as he toyed with them.

By the 11th minute of Saturday’s lunchtime decider in Waterford, the UL forward had already twice hit the net.

His third, which arrived on the half hour mark, was arguably the most important of his 4-1 contribution, seeing as the completion of his hattrick undid a Galway comeback that had whittled the deficit from 11 to down to four.

And if goal number three stopped the Galway revival dead in its tracks, then his fourth and final major ended this game as a contest on 33 minutes.

At 4-9 to 0-10 in arrears, there was no road back for a Galway side that maxed out in Thursday evening’s extra-time win over UCC.

Evan Niland, who had 1-46 to his name coming into this final, had a rare off day. His third minute penalty was saved by Dean Mason. Three first-half frees were off target, while another was short.

Oísin Salmon, who was the outstanding member of an under siege Galway defence in the opening half, suffered a serious shoulder injury in the second period. He departed the venue by ambulance.

In essence, nothing fell right for Jeff Lynskey and his University of Galway students.

It was the total opposite for Brian Ryan and University of Limerick.

UL had one hand on the silverware at the break. The scoreline read 3-8 to 0-10. The three goals, as mentioned above, belonged to the Déise man who has developed a history of causing Galway desperate grief on Fitzgibbon final day.

Kiely’s first two arrived within the opening 11 minutes, the second a sweeping move involving Seán Twomey and Mark Rodgers. When Gearoid O’Connor threw over a free a minute later, Limerick’s lead stood 2-6 to 0-1 strong. It was a devastating start from the defending champions.

Tiernan Killeen’s sweeper role in the UG defence handed Limerick a spare body in their half-back line. Bryan O’Mara played the role seamlessly. It was in this line where they utilised the extra defender to build attacks.

Kiely’s first green flag was their opening score. Adam English threw over a brace, while Mark Rodgers, who didn’t feature in the midweek semi-final win because of injury, raised a white flag and was fouled for another.

Between the 16th and 29th minute, University of Galway outgunned their opponents eight to one to revive interest in the fixture.

Kiely’s third goal rocked them back on their heels and his fourth settled it.

Another member of UL’s vaunted forward unit, Seán Twomey, came to the fore upon the restart. He provided the assist for Kiely’s goal, was fouled for two converted Gearoid O’Connor frees, and also got on the scoresheet himself.

Galway managed only four second half scores, highlighting the one-sidedness of the second 30 minutes.

After a week in which UL lost the Collingwood Cup and Sigerson finals, it was a case of third time lucky. That said, mind, there was no luck involved here. For long stretches, it was a masterclass from the favourites.

Back-to-back Fitzgibbons for UL, UG’s wait for a first since 2010 goes on.

Scorers for University of Limerick: M Kiely (4-1); G O’Connor (0-9, 0-7 frees, 0-1 ‘65); M Rodgers (0-1 free), A English (0-2 each); C Coughlan, B O’Mara, D Corcoran, S Twomey, B O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

Scorers for University of Galway: E Niland (0-5, 0-3 frees); N Collins (0-3); G Thomas (1-0); B Concannon (0-2); T Killeen, O Flannery, P McGann (0-1 each).

University of Limerick: D Mason (Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilkenny); M Fitzgerald (Passage East, Waterford), TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge, Galway), S Staunton (Clara, Kilkenny); K Sampson (Shinrone, Offaly), B O'Mara (Holycross Ballycahill, Tipperary), D Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilkenny); C Coughlan (Ballybrown, Limerick), B O'Sullivan (Kanturk, Cork); A English (Doon, Limerick), G O'Connor (Moyne/Templetuohy, Tipperary), S Twomey (Courcey Rovers, Cork); J Power (Clonea, Waterford), M Kiely (Abbeyside, Waterford), M Rodgers (Scariff, Clare).

Subs: D Hanniffy (Oranmore, Galway) for Power (38); M Gough (Smith O’Brien’s, Clare) for Staunton (43); C Flaherty (Carnmore, Galway) for Sampson (50); P Dunne (The Harps, Laois) for Fitzgerald (56); K McDermott (Clarecastle, Clare) for Rodgers (58).

University of Galway: (Galway unless stated): L Reilly (Castlegar); O Salmon (Clarinbridge), E Lawless (Athenry), P McGann (Clarinbridge); C Cunningham (Moycullen), T Killeen (Loughrea), M Hardiman (Athenry); A Connaire (Sarsfields), I McGlynn (Kilconierin); B Concannon ((Killimordaly), E Niland (Clarinbridge), D O’Brien (Éire Óg, Ennis); G Thomas (Castlegar), O Flannery (St. Thomas), N Collins (Cappataggle).

Subs: S Morgan (Loughrea) for Hardiman (33, inj); T Hynes (Craughwell) for Salmon (51, inj); C O’Callaghan (Castlegar) for Collins (56).

Referee: C Lyons (Cork).