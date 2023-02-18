Suite of new disciplinary measures adopted by GAA Congress

The vast majority of GAA’s suite of disciplinary measures sailed through Annual Congress in Croke Park on Saturday afternoon.

Put together by the three main disciplinary bodies, the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC), Central Hearings Committee (CHC) and Central Appeals Committee (CAC) largely on foot of disciplinary flashpoints, anomalies and procedural issues last year, 16 of the 19 recommendations were endorsed by delegates. CHC chairman Brian Rennick presented them.

As a result of Wexford’s successful motion to remove the cap of 96 weeks as the maximum ban on Friday night, the committees’ proposal to increase that ceiling to 240 weeks was superseded and not debated. As a result, the largest ban that can now be handed down is indefinite and at the discretion of the relevant disciplinary body.

The first CCCC/CHC/CAC motion rejected was the call for chairpersons and secretaries to be penalised if team officials breached suspensions. Also unsuccessful was the proposal for a hearings committee to double a suspension if the player, match official or unit has been unsuccessful, and the case found to be frivolous or vexatious and not solely based on procedural or technical arguments. However, it did receive simple majority support.

Including among the successful motions were:

- Penalties for infractions by team officials previously on a match-ban basis to alter to a combination of a time-based suspension and match bans.

- Any type of physical interference by a team official towards an opposing player or team official to be upgraded from a Category III (a) infraction to a Category IV (a) infraction (minor physical interference).

- Team officials who serve suspensions will not be permitted any communication with their team during a time-based suspension and on match day for a match-based suspension.

- Penalties for infractions by team officials at under-age games to be doubled.

- A Category VI misconduct charge against a player or Category V (a) misconduct charge by a team official at any level (i.e. striking or attempting to strike, or any type of assault on, a Referee, Umpire, Linesman or Sideline Official) to be heard by the national Central Hearings Committee.

- Central Council to issue guidelines around the type of clarification that can be sought by the defending party from match officials.

- The hearings committee shall provide a reason if they decide to find an infraction not proven.

- The hearings committee to be given the power to send back a case to the relevant Committee for re-processing.

- The four provincial secretaries to become full members of the CCCC for disciplinary cases.

- Hearings and appeals at central level may be heard by a minimum of three members.

- Defending parties can request either an in-person hearing or an online hearing.