Split season hailed a success by GAA president Larry McCarthy

In his second Congress address this afternoon, McCarthy raised the example of early September when more club players were able to play in better conditions because of the decision to stage the county and club championships separately.

“After one year I believe that the recalibration of the playing season has been a huge success,” said the Cork native. “Club players now have certainty of fixture, are playing games generally in good weather and on good grounds and are enjoying their games more than ever.

“The length of time that club teams have together without interruption has allowed them to develop both on an individual player and on a collective basis. Players, teams and by extension clubs, are enjoying their involvement in CLG (Cumann Lúthchleas Gael) even more.

“Here is a data point. On the first Sunday in September there were 125 senior club championship games on the island of Ireland. At a minimum each involves 40 people. That is a total of 5,000 people playing senior championship hurling and football. You can treble that number when you include intermediate and junior championships. In total then, you have 15,000 people playing championship hurling and football in good weather and on good ground.

“If traditionalists had their way, there would be 52 people participating the All-Ireland Senior hurling final. To take those opportunities away from our clubs would be an abdication of our responsibility to provide a good programme of games for our players.” McCarthy insisted a judgement of the new All-Ireland senior football championship and the split season should only be made at the end of this year. “Rather than critiquing the format before it has even begun, as some commentators, particularly in relation to the championship draw in Connacht and its implications for the Sam Maguire competition did, let us see how the new format works. We will then assess its impact, and make appropriate adjustments, if necessary.

“We will not know how it works until it is tried. And I stress that the review should take place at the end of the year, not at the end of the intercounty portion of the season. We need to look at the season in its totality not just through the prism of the intercounty game.” On foot of a motion from last year’s Congress, McCarthy revealed a committee has been established to explore how video technology could assist inter-county referees. National referees committee member Michelle Bennet, Central Council member Micheál McMahon, former inter-county referees Johnny Ryan and Maurice Deegan as well as GAA games administration manager Bernard Smith will comprise the body.

McCarthy explained the committee “will work at a number of games this summer to examine the feasibility of providing appropriate information to referees. The free-flowing nature of hurling and football may be less conducive, than more stop-start sports, to the use of such technology, but the committee, given the access that GAAGO affords us, will be able to assess the potential benefits and pitfalls.”