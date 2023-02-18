Only one under-age grade motion passed at GAA Congress

Eight of the nine under-age grade motions put forward by counties were either defeated or withdrawn in this morning’s GAA Congress session in Croke Park Wexford’s proposal to ease restrictions between U20 and senior eligibilities, the last of the under-age motions, was the only successful one tabled.

Backed by fellow dual counties Cork and Galway, Wexford sought a new seven-day window so that it will be possible for a U20 player to line out for both his under-age and senior county teams but not in a specific seven-day block, Friday morning to Thursday evening. That change in rule is expected to be implemented for this year’s competitions.

Of the nine previous under-age grade recommendations, four were defeated and four were withdrawn. Down withdrew their sponsorship from the motion to introduce even year under-age grades (U18, U16, U14) as the prescribed years. They did so based on Central Council’s decision last month to give counties the power to choose between even and odd year under-age grades as they see fit.

After a passionate contribution from Cork GAA chief executive Kevin O’Donovan who stressed decoupling was “sacred” to increasing participation and other opposing speeches from Galway chairman Paul Bellew and Westmeath operations manager Patrick Doherty, the motion was comprehensively beaten, receiving just 20.6% support.

A presentation from 2008 player burnout taskforce and former Dublin captain and manager Dr Pat O’Neill helped to persuade delegates to vote against the Kerry (Parnells), Longford (Clonguish) and Tyrone (county board) motion to return the inter-county minor grade to U18.

Development control committee chair Michael Geoghegan warned: “If we return to U18 our collective association will be ensuring a much higher risk of burnout, overtraining and overuse injuries in our most talented and developing players. We will fail the people we set out to project.” Cork chief O’Donovan argued that the GAA, by changing the minor inter-county grade to U17 a number of years ago, has only pushed the pressures of it onto younger players. In backing a return to U18, he rejected the idea that the U17 competitions are now developmental, citing last year’s epic All-Ireland minor hurling final between Tipperary and Offaly.

Tyrone Central Council delegate Benny Hurl said O’Neill may not have intended to startle delegates with graphic stills of surgeries required for overuse injuries.

National central fixtures analyst committee member Conor O’Donoghue highlighted that his experience as Meath minor (U17) manager did not tally with claims that the grade wasn’t being played as a development one.

Connacht GAA chief executive John Prenty maintained changing minor to U18 would be a dangerous step and the GAA had to police the managers overusing the best under-age players. GPA chief executive Tom Parsons gave a personal example of how he suffered as a result of playing for too many teams as a teenager.

Meanwhile, Kerry and Munster’s proposal to grant the Kingdom entry to the province’s senior hurling championship should they win the Joe McDonagh Cup received almost unanimous support.

Effective from this season, the Munster SHC will become a six-team competition and the Leinster SHC will comprise five should Kerry claim the second tier hurling title.