Mayo head to Navan in must-win territory

Mayo face Meath in Navan (2pm) in serious bother — having lost all three League fixtures, they occupy the bottom spot with Donegal.
Kerry's Kayleigh Cronin with Danielle Cadwell and Sarah Tierney of Mayo. Pic: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sat, 18 Feb, 2023 - 05:52
Cian Locke

Ladies Football 

Some big hitters are looking anxiously over their shoulders as they aim to avoid relegation scraps ahead of the busiest weekend of the season to date – with 16 games down for decision over Saturday and Sunday.

Champions Meath, meanwhile, have recovered well from their opening round loss. They beat Donegal before drawing with Galway last time out in a game they could have won, and which saw Emma Duggan make a big impact off the bench. Duggan is named on the bench again but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see her feature from the start in a repeat of the 2022 League semi-final.

Kerry are the story of Division 1 so far this year, with three wins from three, on their return to the top tier. They face Dublin at Austin Stack Park this evening (5.15pm - Live on TG4). Dublin, however, are showing some good signs, with victories over Meath and Cork sandwiching a loss to Galway.

The Sky Blues are third in the table behind Kerry and Galway – and this is a pivotal fixture in the race for the top two final slots at Croke Park on April 15.

Donegal were beaten Division 1 Finalists last year but now find themselves in a battle to avoid the drop. 

Boss Maxi Curran is still without some key names and experienced stars for the meeting with Waterford in Letterkenny on Sunday (1pm).

Waterford would have been viewed by many as relegation candidates but the Déise have been really competitive, with Lauren McGregor in sparkling attacking form. They only lost to high-flying Kerry by a point before drawing with Cork and beating Mayo. Another win here would almost guarantee survival and keep them in the hunt for a Final place. 

With seven points from a possible nine to date, Galway are in a strong position and have been easing Kilkerrin-Clonberne’s All-Ireland club winners back into the fold. They face Cork in Pearse Stadium on Sunday (2pm). Cork are not out of the equation for a final place either, with four points on the board.

Shane Ronayne’s charges produced an excellent second half display which could have seen them beat Dublin last time out, before Carla Rowe came up trumps for the visitors late on.

