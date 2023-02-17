Jarlath Burns to succeed Larry McCarthy as GAA president

Armagh’s 1999 Ulster SFC-winning captain defeated Niall Erskine (Donegal) and Pat Teehan (Offaly) to become the 41st uachtarán
NEXT IN LINE: Jarlath Burns (Armagh). Pic: ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Fri, 17 Feb, 2023 - 21:47
John Fogarty

Jarlath Burns will succeed Larry McCarthy as GAA president in 12 months’ time after an emphatic victory in Friday night’s election in Croke Park.

Armagh’s 1999 Ulster SFC-winning captain defeated Niall Erskine (Donegal) and Pat Teehan (Offaly) to become the 41st uachtarán, the eighth from Ulster and the sixth from the six counties.

As he did three years ago when he was narrowly beaten by McCarthy, Burns topped the first preferences sufficiently to be elected on the first ballot with 158 votes, exceeding the quota by 19. Teehan received 70 votes and Erskine 49. 

In 2020, Burns claimed 80 first-presence votes.

