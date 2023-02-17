Mark Keane's desire for professional life made AFL return a 'no-brainer'

A desire to return to the lifestyle of a professional sportsman was at the core of Mark Keane’s decision to return to the AFL.

Keane had been part of Pat Ryan’s Cork senior hurling panel, being trialled at centre-back, and was a central figure in Ballygiblin’s march to All-Ireland junior hurling glory but it was a “no-brainer” for the former Collingwood man to accept an offer from Adelaide once it came in.

The 22-year-old, who famously scored the last-ditch goal that gave Cork victory over Kerry in the 2020 Munster Championship when still contracted to the Pies Down Under, had called time on his Australian stint at the beginning of 2022 with a year still left on his contract and five games played.

The uncertainties of the Covid-19 environment proved challenging, living on the other side of the world from his family and though he was on the brink of establishing himself as a regular for Collingwood, he settled back into civilian life back in Ireland.

When the retirement of Fischer McAsey and Paul Seedsman’s ongoing concussion issues, Adelaide suddenly had two vacancies on their roster.

After considering Kilkenny native Darragh Joyce, delisted by St Kilda and now said to be a contender to start for Brisbane alongside another new recruit, Tyrone All-Ireland winner Conor McKenna, Crows list manager Justin Reid, head coach Matthew Nicks and recruiting manager Hamish Ogilvie embarked on a series of communications with Keane that led to the Mitchelstown man packing his bags for South Australia.

Former Collingwood and Down hero, Marty Clarke had a big role too, which Keane explains.

“I was chatting to Marty Clarke and my old man after Fischer McAsey retired,” said Keane this week on the AFL website. “The spot opened up and it all grew from there.

“I was focused on my hurling club when I was back home. We won the All-Ireland, so I was focused on that. But after that, it opened up and the time was right to ahead with it.

“I just had a few calls with Nicksy and Reidy and a few others from the club. I enjoyed having a good chat with them and it went from there.

“I had really good conversations with Marty. I went to him when I contemplated going back and he was really influential. It was a no-brainer. I've become close with Marty Clarke. He has been super over the past couple of years, always staying in touch and asking how I was getting on.”

Unsurprisingly, Keane had kept tabs on Collingwood’s progress last term and their stellar end-of-season form left him thinking about what might have been, sewing the seeds of a desire to go back and find out how far he could go.

“I watched nearly every single Collingwood game last year. I was kind of fanboying and kind of jealous at the same time.

“It popped into my head a few times that I could have been there. I would have liked to have been there, especially when they went on that good run in the second half of the season. The Collingwood boys are super lads too.

“I just wanted to get back into the professional life. AFL is a super game to play, but what I wanted to do was get back to playing a sport professionally and living a professional life. That’s what led me to put my hat back in the ring to play footy.”

Keane has been eased back into proceedings at West Lakes, playing a quarter of match simulation at training last week and being scheduled to play a half in an intra-club game this weekend. He will then feature in practice matches against Fremantle and West Coast.