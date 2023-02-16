Galway keep swinging to edge out UCC after extra-time in Fitzgibbon semi-final thriller

University of Galway 1-24

University College Cork 2-18 AET

Even taking into account hurling’s mad nature, there are few places where the pendulum swings as far as it does in the Fitzgibbon Cup. On four different occasions UCC led in St. Josephs Doora Barefield. They were up by five with six minutes left but couldn’t find the final blow.

In the other corner Galway stood tall and kept swinging, clinching a three-point victory after extra-time.

“Where do you start with that?” said an astonished Jeff Lynskey post-game.

“We controlled it well the first half. Probably left a few scores after us in the second half. They got their purple patch. We stayed in the game. Certain players kept going. Unbelievable character.

“We work things off a round system. All you can control is your own response. Each time you go down you have to respond. I’m looking for them to step up and show leadership. Alex got unbelievable scores. Tiernan (Killeen). Evan (Niland). The lads that came on. Shane Morgan came back from injury. Phelim McCann came back from injury.

“Oisín (Salmon) we had to take off because he was on a yellow. If he got a second yellow he was out for the final. It was a new game so we could bring him back on in extra-time. Look, it is the group. This is my sixth or seventh year with Fitz and it is extremely enjoyable because they are committed and battle for you.” A round system?

“It is a boxer analogy. Two in the first half, two in the second. 15-minute blocks. Today it was six. We flagged it beforehand and even practised penalties for seven rounds. Ah, they responded really well to the gauntlet UCC threw down.”

From the off there were blockbuster match-ups all over the field. Having shut down Eoin Cody last week, Eoin Lawless’s reward was a dual with Shane Barrett on the edge of the square. Mark Hardiman went to another Cork senior in Brian Hayes. Meanwhile, Cormac O’Brien was tasked with tracking Evan Niland while next door Ger Millerick faced down Brian Concannon.

Last year’s finalists were on top in the opening exchanges yet failed to convert all that possession into scores. With the wind picking up just before throw-in, they finished the half with six wides and another two dropped short.

For all of that, they were level at the break thanks to Niland’s usual precision and a powerful driving run from Concannon opening the door for a Greg Thomas goal.

Tom Kingston called upon Ethan Twomey and Padraig Power for the second half. They came out and unleashed a haymaker with a Shane Barrett goal coming thanks to a long Darragh Flynn ball and fortunate break. Ballybiblin’s Flynn was unerringly accurate throughout, hitting seven placed balls before collapsing with cramp before the end. Midway through the second half he pushed them four clear. Brian Hayes then summoned a second green flag to stifle Galway’s fightback.

Once again, Lynskey’s side bit down on the mouthguard and rolled with every punch. Niland rattled off four frees and Tiernan Killeen struck a late equaliser. They pulled three clear at the start of extra-time and kept UCC at arm’s length until the finish. There was one last chance for Daire Connery but his 20m free rifled wide.

Niland’s free on the stroke of half-time in extra-time takes his competition total to a remarkable 1-46. His total in 2022 was 0-79. The only thing left is to win it out in his final year.

So Galway are back in the decider, the same stage they suffered where they suffered late heartbreak last year and against the same opposition in UL.

For an emotional Lynskey, the significance was obvious.

“It is resolve. Like even on my part, I had to pick myself up. It was tough but we go again.”

Scorers for UG: Evan Niland 0-12 (0-10f, 0-1 65), Alex Connaire 0-4, Greg Thomas 1-0, Darren O’Brien 0-2, Niall Collins 0-2, Brian Concannon 0-2, Ian McGlynn 0-1, Tiernan Killeen 0-1.

Scorers for UCC: Darragh Flynn 0-7 (0-6f, 0-1 65), Brian Hayes 1-2, Shane Barrett 1-1, Daniel Hogan 0-3, Ger Millerick 0-2, Conor Cahalane 0-1, Pádraig Power 0-1, Daire Connery 0-1f.

University of Galway (Galway unless stated): L Reilly (Castlegar); M Hardiman (Athenry), E Lawless (Athenry), T Hynes (Craughwell); O Salmon (Clarinbridge), T Killeen (Loughrea), C Cunningham (Maigh Cuilinn); A Connaire (Sarsfields), I McGlynn (Kilconierin); B Concannon ((Killimordaly), E Niland (Clarinbridge), D O’Brien (Éire Óg, Ennis); N Collins (Cappataggle), O Flannery (St. Thomas), G Thomas (Castlegar).

Subs: S Morgan (Loughrea) for Salmon (40), J O’Meara (Killimor) for Flannery (42), P McCann (Clarinbridge) for Hardiman (45), B West (Nenagh Éire Óg, Tipperary) for O’Meara (60), Salmon for Hynes (60), C Lawless (Athenry) for O’Brien (63), C O’Callaghan (Castlegar) for West (79).

University College Cork (Cork unless stated): B Saunderson (Midleton); J Boylan (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick), N O’Leary (Castlelyons), E Roche (Bride Rovers); L Elliot (Sarsfields), C O’Brien (Newtownshandrum), G Millerick (Fr O’Neills); D Flynn (Ballygiblin), S Daly (Randal Óg); D Hogan (Sarsfields), C Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), E Carey (Kilworth); B Hayes (St Finbarr’s), S Barrett (Blarney), R Cotter (Blackrock).

Subs: P Power (Blarney) for Cotter (half-time) E Twomey (St. Finbarr’s) for Daly (38), C McCarthy (Sarsfields) for Roche (54), C McGoldrick (Éire Óg) for Elliot (58), Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh) for Cahalane (half-time in ET), S Daly for Carey (half-time in ET), R Fox (Ahane, Limerick) for Flynn (75), C McCarthy (Sarsfields) for Hogan (79).

Referee: J Murphy (Limerick)