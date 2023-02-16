Moran: Davy will soon have to whittle down options

Back when Davy Fitzgerald was managing Wexford, he typically worked off a slim panel with a core group of key players.

Across seven National League games in his first season with Wexford in 2017, he handed competitive game time to just 28 players. That was in his first season with a brand new county when you might have expected high experimentation, like John Kiely for instance who was in his first season too with Limerick in 2017 and used 37 players across that same league campaign.

The following year, 2018, Fitzgerald used just 25 players across Wexford's seven-game league campaign.

With Waterford now, Fitzgerald has already handed game time to 26 different players in his first National League campaign and the competition is only two games old.

The obvious conclusion is that he simply has more options with Waterford who picked up 0-11 from substitutes alone in last weekend's Round 2 league win over Laois.

Reuben Halloran, hurling up a storm with SETU Waterford - semi-finalists this evening in the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup - and Ballygunner phenom Patrick Fitzgerald were among those who came on against Laois while Padraig Fitzgerald, on his full debut, started and registered 0-7.

"I think when it comes down to it, and he mentioned it the other night himself, he's going to have to start thinking about settling on a team over the next couple of weeks," said former Waterford midfielder Kevin Moran of Fitzgerald's current situation.

"What is it now? It's probably only 10 weeks until they play Limerick in the Championship. It's not that far away. You can see that he is trying to hold back some of his key players as well, to try to get them firing on all cylinders around April/May, things like that.

"I do think the nucleus of the team will still be your go-to guys who would be your Austin Gleesons, Dessie Hutchinsons, Jack Prendergast, the proven lads. But you do have a nice mix there with the young lads coming in there. Carthach Daly as well, another year under his belt, so he'll use those players and put them around his key guys.

"Look, he is blooding guys but I think he knows deep down that when push comes to shove, hopefully he'll use only two or three of them (new players), that his top guys will be doing the business."

Gleeson, just recovered from a hamstring issue, is clearly still one of those top guys. When he came on against Laois he immediately raised the quality of the game, scoring six points in only 25 or so minutes.

"Look, there's no point beating around the bush, we need Austin playing well, we need Stephen Bennett playing well," said two-time All-Star Moran. "I think they're our two big guys, particularly up front, that if the two of them are off, we're in a bit of bother."

Waterford's discipline needs to be on point too. In the two league games so far, they have had three players sent off; Jack Fagan and Stephen Bennett against Dublin, Mikey Kiely against Laois.

"Look, I don't think there was anything huge in any of them," claimed Moran. "Yes, some of them were red cards but these things happen and the ref has to make a decision. I don't think discipline is an issue if that's what you are asking me. Stephen's thing in Fraher Field against Dublin, looking back on it, he did catch him but a lot tougher stuff happens during a game. I can't see them having too many discussions about it unless it happens again in the next few weeks, then you are saying you need to tidy this up."

The other big talking point from Waterford's games has been Fitzgerald's apparent placement of a coach behind the goals, to relay messages to the goalkeeper.

"I don't see anything wrong with it," said Moran who was impressed with Fitzgerald's explanation that in the absence of a defined maor foirne it is a reasonable tactic to use. "I thought he gave a very clear and honest answer. He wasn't trying to hide anything."

Moran ultimately sees Limerick claiming the spoils again this year.

"Look, I hope I'm wrong because I'd love to see Waterford push on but I think Limerick could be even better this year," he said.

* Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup winner Kevin Moran was speaking ahead of this evening's semi-finals. His former team, SETU Waterford, will host UL (7.30pm) while UCC will face University of Galway at the St Josephs Doora Barefield grounds (6pm).