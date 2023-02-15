Seán Kelly keen to ensure Galway aren't a 'flash in the pan'

Galway captain Seán Kelly has admitted he's desperate for the team to keep operating at a high level and to avoid being branded a 'flash in the pan' following their 2022 heroics.

Kelly himself enjoyed a stunning year for club, college and county, qualifying for seven different finals with all of those teams, the highlight of which was the All-Ireland decider with Galway in July.

They came close to winning it too, and to Kelly getting his hands on the Sam Maguire Cup, following a strong final performance.

They won the FBD League title last season, secured promotion from Division 2 and claimed the Connacht title though so far in 2023 they've already relinquished the pre-season crown and have picked up just one point from a possible four in the league.

Early days yet but they do need to start backing up what they did in 2022.

"That's it, you don't want to be a flash in the pan or anything like that," said Kelly. "Obviously we had a disappointing start to the first couple of games we've played, with a loss in the FBD and then into the two disappointing results at the start of the league. Obviously it's something we'll look to try to get right and to improve on. You don't want to be that flash in the pan, you want to try to get better and to find that extra few percent, wherever they are."

Kicking on this year will be difficult though, particular when Galway set such a high bar for themselves.

"Exactly, you said it there, we set a very high bar but at the same time we failed really," claimed the Moycullen man who also won Sigerson and Connacht club titles last year. "It is trying to get that extra one, two or 10 percent, whatever it is. Whether it takes hard conversations, we have to find it as a group to push on and it's something we will look to do."

Kelly's county colleague Shane Walsh admitted after winning the All-Ireland club title with Kilmacud Crokes that he felt mentally jaded and needed a break. He hasn't played for Galway yet this year. Kelly, however, having also played in the All-Ireland club series with Moycullen, lined out in both league games, and featured in a Sigerson game also.

"We got away to Spain for three days," said Kelly of his tiny rest period. "Look, we'll take it. In fairness, I'm not one to rest for too long either. I wanted to get back training, obviously with a tailored plan to keep the body in prime condition for the Championship and the games that are coming."

Next up for Kelly and Galway is Sunday's home tie against Tyrone in the league.

"They have two points on the board and had a great performance against Donegal," he said. "Hopefully we can just get the mistakes out of our game and play our best."