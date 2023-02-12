Donoghue gets first league win of Dublin reign

Dublin 0-28 Antrim 2-19

Victory for Dublin at Parnell Park, their first of the Allianz League campaign, gallant defeat for a batting Antrim, yet neither team will be particularly happy with this one.

Donal Burke's 10 points, and scores from 11 different players in all, ultimately did the trick for Dublin who registered the first league win of the Micheal Donoghue era.

But 15 wides and the manner of the late collapse will naturally concern the former All-Ireland winning Galway manager while Antrim boss Darren Gleeson will be frustrated with how long it took his team to get going.

Having created no goal chances in the opening half, Antrim suddenly started to pepper shots at Dublin goalkeeper Eddie Gibbons in the second-half and Keelan Molloy twice hit the net in the 51st and 65th minutes.

Antrim struck the last 1-4 of the game with veteran Neil McManus also on the mark but they ultimately came up short and will rue the concession of 14 wides overall.

It means Gleeson's side are still searching for their first league points of the campaign but they have at least gone down fighting on both occasions against Kilkenny and now Dublin.

They will face Dublin all over again on April 22 at Corrigan Park in the first round of the Leinster championship while their next league game is away to Waterford on February 26.

When the sides previously met in Round 1 of the Walsh Cup early last month, Dublin won by seven points and they led by that same margin at half-time of this rematch.

There was a brief period of difficulty for Donoghue's side between the 12th and 20th minutes when they conceded five points in a row.

Conal Cunning grabbed two of those Antrim scores while Michael Bradley, James McNaughton and Niall McKenna were also on the mark.

But a Saffrons side containing three changes from the team that lost to Kilkenny by six points in Round 1 - Phelim Duffin, Conor Johnston and Sean Elliott all started this time - were left to rue eight first-half wides.

Dublin, who will face Tipperary at Croke Park in Round 3, had the same number of wides but created far more chances and put 15 points on the board in the 35 minutes or so to lead by 0-15 to 0-8 at the interval.

Free-taker Burke led them again in scoring terms, striking four points in the half, though they had seven different scorers in total in that period with Fergal Whitely and ex-Cork senior Chris O'Leary registering a brace apiece.

Dublin increased their lead in the third quarter with four points in a row at one stage, from Eoghan O'Donnell, Donal Burke and Conor Burke.

A strong showing around midfield in the final 20 minutes or so brought an improvement from Antrim and Eddie Gibbons in the Dublin goals had to save smartly from McManus. Two minutes later, McManus smashed a shot off the crossbar.

Molloy finally found the net in the 51st minute after being fed by Conor Johnston and though Dublin steadied with a series of points, Antrim turned on the afterburners again late on.

Molloy struck his second goal in the 65th minute and this was followed by points from Paddy Burke, McManus and Molloy to leave just three in it. Time ultimately ran out on the Ulster side's impressive fightback.

Dublin scorers: D Burke (0-10, 5 frees); C O'Leary (0-3); F Whitely, D Leavy, C Boland, C Donoghue, C Burke, L Murphy (0-2); E O'Donnell, D Power, A Mellett (0-1).

Antrim scorers: K Molloy (2-1); C Cunning (0-6, 2 frees, 1 65); N McManus (0-5, 2 frees); P Burke (0-2); M Bradley, N McKenna, J McNaughton, N O'Connor, S Elliott (0-1).

Dublin: E Gibbons; P Doyle, Eoghan O'Donnell, J Bellew; C Donohoe, C Burke, D Gray; C O'Leary, A Mellett; D Leavy, D Burke, C Boland; F Whitely, L Murphy, P Crummey.

Subs: R Smith for Mellett (18-23, blood); D Power for Leavy (31-f/t, blood); D Sutcliffe for Crummey (46), A Jamieson Murphy for Whitely (58); A Dunphy for Doyle (61); D Purcell for Murphy (64).

Antrim: R Elliott; P Duffin, R McGarry, P Burke; G Walsh, E Campbell C Bohill; M Bradley, K Molloy; N McKenna, J McNaughton, N McManus; C Cunning, C Johnston, S Elliott.

Subs: N O'Connor for Duffin (32); J Maskey for McKenna (47); P Boyle for McNaughton (58); R McMullan for S Elliott (65).

Referee: C Lyons (Cork).