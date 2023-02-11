John Kiely: 'Fantastic' to see Cian Lynch starting after injury lay-off 

After his first Limerick start in nine and a half months, manager John Kiely said it was fantastic to see Cian Lynch back on the field at throw-in.

The hamstring injury Lynch suffered during last April’s Munster championship win over Waterford sidelined the two-time hurler of the year until his cameo appearance off the bench in the All-Ireland semi-final, but a further setback - this time his ankle - ruled him out of the subsequent All-Ireland final and put paid to his club season.

His return to the starting team for Saturday’s six-point hammering of Clare saw him win a catalogue of frees, provide a handful of assists, and also chip in with a point.

“He's a lot of work still to do, he knows that himself, but it's fantastic to see him back on the field. It's great to see him starting,” said John Kiely.

“He's a huge part of our group and it was a tough, tough season for him last year, but he's moved on, we've moved on.

“He's now back to full fitness. He has a bit of work to do but no more than anyone else.”

Beside Lynch in the half-forward line was newcomer Micheal Houlihan, who threw over eight frees and four from play in a man of the match display.

“He did [well] yeah, but he's one of many that did well tonight in the first 50, 60 minutes. If he's going to earn his place on the team, he's going to have to do that on a regular basis. Well done to him tonight but it's got to be backed up again as we go forward.”

On the injury front, there were first half withdrawals of corner-back Fergal O’Connor and midfielder David Reidy.

“Fergal got a head injury, so that was that. We have to be careful there. David Reidy, I would say a hamstring injury, so the extent of that would have to be determined during the course of the week.”

Reflecting on his team’s first win of the League, Kiely surmised: “The first 55/60 minutes were solid. We showed good appetite for the game.

"We were working hard for each other, they was plenty of support on the ball. I think we used the ball very well and when we got in front of goal we took our chances well. For much of the game, happy. For the last 10 to 15 minutes, we lost our shape. We allowed them to score 1-5 in the last 12 minutes and we would be disappointed with that.”