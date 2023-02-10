Weekend team news: Seamus Callanan returns, seven changes for Waterford

Kilkenny boss Derek Lyng has made four changes to his side from last week's win over Antrim for Sunday's eagerly awaited clash with Tipperary
Weekend team news: Seamus Callanan returns, seven changes for Waterford

RINGING THE CHANGES: Tipperary's manager Liam Cahill. Pic: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 22:16
Cian Locke

Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald has named his side for Saturday's Allianz Hurling League clash with Laois.

There are seven changes to the side in total.

Billy Nolan replaces Shaun O'Brien in goal, Mark Fitzgerald replaces Darragh Lyons at wing back. There is a brand new midfield pairing with Jack Prendergast and Carthach Daly replacing Michael Harney and Paddy Leavey.

Neil Montgomery comes in at half forward for Reuben Halloran. UL's hat-trick hero Michael Kiely replaces Kevin Mahony while Paudie Fitzgerald replaces the suspended Stephen Bennett.

Kilkenny boss Derek Lyng has made four changes to his side from last week's win over Antrim for Sunday's eagerly awaited clash with Tipperary.

Conor Heary comes in at corner back in place of Niall Rowe. Darragh Corcoran comes in at wing back in place of David Blanchfield.

Killian Doyle replaces John Donnelly in midfield. The final change sees Shane Walsh come in in place of Paul Cody in the forward line.

Liam Cahill has made ten changes to his side for that clash in Nolan Park, meanwhile. Seamus Callanan is named at full forward. with Jason Forde returning in the corner.

Waterford (AHL v Laois): B Nolan; C Gleeson, C Prunty, S McNulty; J Fagan, C Lyons, M Fitzgerald; J Prendergast, C Daly; J Barron, T Barron, N Montgomery; M Kiely, D Hutchinson, P Fitzgerald. 

Subs: S O'Brien, G Fives, P Leavey, R Halloran, K Mahony, A Gleeson, P Curran, P Fitzgerald, C Ryan, J Power, S Walsh.

Kilkenny (AHL v Tipperary): A Tallis; M Butler, H Lawlor, C Heary; C Buckley, P Walsh, D Corcoran; P Deegan, K Doyle; W Walsh, B Ryan, C Kenny; B Drennan, M Keoghan, S Walsh. 

Subs: E Murphy, D Blanchfield, D Dunne, P Moylan, C Fogarty, S Murphy, A Murphy, P Cody, J Donnelly, G Dunne, I Byrne.

T ipperary (AHL v Kilkenny): R Shelly; C Barrett, M Breen, J Ryan; E Heffernan, P Campion, R Maher; P Cadell, D McCormack; A Tynan, N McGrath, J Morris; J Forde, S Callanan, C Bowe.

Subs: B Hogan, J Campion, E Connolly, M Kehoe, S Kennedy, P Maher, J McGrath, G O'Connor, B O'Mara, J Quigley, S Ryan.

More in this section

Kilkenny v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Ten motions to change under-age grades listed on the clár of GAA Annual Congress
A view of the NUIG Connacht Air Dome 13/1/2023 St Brendan's manager Herlihy calls for Munster air dome
William O'Donoghue celebrates at the final whistle 5/6/2022 GAA talking points: Clare look to right wrongs of past Limerick clashes
<p>OUTSTANDING: Cian Boran, seen here in action during last year's Hogan Cup final, was outstanding in defence for Naas CBS. File pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

Naas secure another Leinster schools football title

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.279 s