Weekend team news: Seamus Callanan returns, seven changes for Waterford

Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald has named his side for Saturday's Allianz Hurling League clash with Laois.

There are seven changes to the side in total.

Billy Nolan replaces Shaun O'Brien in goal, Mark Fitzgerald replaces Darragh Lyons at wing back. There is a brand new midfield pairing with Jack Prendergast and Carthach Daly replacing Michael Harney and Paddy Leavey.

Neil Montgomery comes in at half forward for Reuben Halloran. UL's hat-trick hero Michael Kiely replaces Kevin Mahony while Paudie Fitzgerald replaces the suspended Stephen Bennett.

Kilkenny boss Derek Lyng has made four changes to his side from last week's win over Antrim for Sunday's eagerly awaited clash with Tipperary.

Conor Heary comes in at corner back in place of Niall Rowe. Darragh Corcoran comes in at wing back in place of David Blanchfield.

Killian Doyle replaces John Donnelly in midfield. The final change sees Shane Walsh come in in place of Paul Cody in the forward line.

Liam Cahill has made ten changes to his side for that clash in Nolan Park, meanwhile. Seamus Callanan is named at full forward. with Jason Forde returning in the corner.

Waterford (AHL v Laois): B Nolan; C Gleeson, C Prunty, S McNulty; J Fagan, C Lyons, M Fitzgerald; J Prendergast, C Daly; J Barron, T Barron, N Montgomery; M Kiely, D Hutchinson, P Fitzgerald.

Subs: S O'Brien, G Fives, P Leavey, R Halloran, K Mahony, A Gleeson, P Curran, P Fitzgerald, C Ryan, J Power, S Walsh.

Kilkenny (AHL v Tipperary): A Tallis; M Butler, H Lawlor, C Heary; C Buckley, P Walsh, D Corcoran; P Deegan, K Doyle; W Walsh, B Ryan, C Kenny; B Drennan, M Keoghan, S Walsh.

Subs: E Murphy, D Blanchfield, D Dunne, P Moylan, C Fogarty, S Murphy, A Murphy, P Cody, J Donnelly, G Dunne, I Byrne.

T ipperary (AHL v Kilkenny): R Shelly; C Barrett, M Breen, J Ryan; E Heffernan, P Campion, R Maher; P Cadell, D McCormack; A Tynan, N McGrath, J Morris; J Forde, S Callanan, C Bowe.

Subs: B Hogan, J Campion, E Connolly, M Kehoe, S Kennedy, P Maher, J McGrath, G O'Connor, B O'Mara, J Quigley, S Ryan.