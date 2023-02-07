Join the Irish Examiner for a special Six Nations event with Ronan O'Gara, Donal Lenihan and Mike Prendergast

The Munster attack coach has been added to the bill for Friday. 
Tue, 07 Feb, 2023 - 18:42
Adrian Russell

After a thrilling opening weekend of Six Nations rugby, can Ireland back it up against the champions?

Andy Farrell saw his side lay down a marker under the roof in Cardiff last weekend. 

Next up, France come to Dublin for a mouth-watering Saturday afternoon showdown against the top-ranked side in the world. 

We'll build up to the game and the rest of the tournament with a special event in Cork this week (Friday, 5.30pm in the Metropole Hotel). 

And who better to talk about the meeting of Les Bleus and Ireland than this trio; Ireland and Munster legend Donal Lenihan will be joined by fellow Examiner Sport columnist and La Rochelle head coach, Ronan O'Gara as well as Munster attack coach, Mike Prendergast, who boasts lots of experience in the Top 14, of course. 

Join the Irish Examiner in partnership with Skechers for an evening of discussion and debate. Tickets are €25 -- or just €20 if you're an Examiner subscriber -- and there's really not many left.  

Learn more and get tickets here.

