Brian Hogan: Derek Lyng evolving what Brian Cody has done

There are early signs new Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng will put his own stamp on the county's style, says former Cats captain Brian Hogan.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner GAA Podcast, Hogan said it was obvious Lyng would bring some freshness to the setup since Brian Cody had been in the job for two decades. But he feels Lyng is trying to evolve what Cody had been doing in his last seasons in charge.

Kilkenny beat Antrim in their league opener on Saturday with signs of a more possession-based approach, Hogan says.

"Talking to a few of the lads, Derek is a different character to Brian. There are some similarities, but he’s his own man. He’s put his own stamp on things, the way training is structured.

"It's early days. He’s been quietly going about his business, looked at a lot of lads. But he appears to be looking to use the short game a bit more, retain possession. The way the game has gone. But he’s smart enough to know you use it in the context of the players you have and use your strengths.

"And Kilkenny's strengths have always been the ability to win primary possession. So you see Billy Drennan against Antrim, for a relatively small guy, those kinds of basics are not going to change.

"If you put on the jersey you are going to have to be capable of winning your own ball and Billy demonstrated that. But the use of the ball was quite good. David Blanchfield was playing very deliberate ball left to right to the outside of the shoulder to Billy in a couple of cases. Working it out from the back but delivering the right ball. Evolving what Brian has done for the last few years."

Hogan says Lyng was the obvious choice to replace Cody.

"He’s a very solid, bright person. He’s driven. He knows what he wants to get out of it. It’s in safe hands."