Potent Dublin get the job done early against Limerick

Allianz FL Division 2: Limerick 1-11 Dublin 2-17

Dublin could be forgiven for taking the foot off the pedal in the second half against Limerick. But such was their third quarter performance, they failed to score and conceded 1-3 to a Treaty side who were facing a second consecutive hammering in the second tier.

A 13-point half-time lead accumulated by Dublin meant they were never going to lose this clash, despite Limerick clawing the gap back to seven points.

These sides hadn’t met in the league since 2007, during which time Dublin amassed six National League Division One crowns, to go with eight All-Ireland titles. These sides have been dining at different tables for those intervening years, and a rematch quickly began looking like a mismatch on Shannonside.

Many of the 3,670 who ventured to the Ennis Road venue were treated to a Dublin side operating in clinical fashion early on. They eased into a 1-7 to 0-1 advantage. The goal, from Dean Rock, came from a penalty after Con O’Callaghan was felled, with O’Callaghan and the energetic Ross McGarry looking extremely potent in attack.

Indeed, the Cuala forward seemed to be hunting a trademark goal whenever there was a small opening, but had to settle for four points in total.

Limerick had little in reply, but kicked a couple of nice scores from James Naughton and Cian Sheehan in a half which saw them outscore their total of 0-4 away to Derry in round one.

O’Callaghan was searching for a goal of his own, but Donal O’Sullivan denied him, only to see Brian Fenton palm the ball to the net from the rebound. Limerick struggled without injured forwards Josh Ryan and Brian Donovan, while Hugh Bourke was introduced from the bench.

The third quarter, which Limerick won 1-3 to no score, saw Hugh Bourke score 1-1 while Naughton also added two frees. Dublin were wayward and it wasn’t until Limerick lost Killian Ryan to a black card that the drought ended, Rock (2), McGarry and O’Callaghan helping Dublin find four in as many minutes during a productive period.

Despite eventually shaking off Limerick, Dessie Farrell wasn’t overawed by his sides second half display, which allowed this game return to something of a contest. For Dublin to score just five times in the second period seemed highly unlikely, given their quality of play in before this.

The Dublin boss explained their third quarter struggles: “We were decent in the first half but a poor start to the second half, we didn’t get to arrest that and it bled into the second period of the second half. It wasn’t to our standard and we’d be disappointed with it.

“Our shot selection was poor, our scoring efficiency wasn’t where it needs to be in terms of our standard and I think that impacted areas of our game. It took us a while to get out of that”.

Overall, the league is clearly not of top priority for Dublin. “The league is there to try things out, to experiment with strategies, tactics but also to try to blood new players. You need to balance that with keeping the core group ticking over as well."

For Limerick, its back-to-back defeats to the Division 2 favourites, Derry and Dublin and manager Ray Dempsey will eye an improvement against Louth in two weeks' time.

“We showed them too much respect and let them build up a big lead. But we upped the intensity after the break and expressed ourselves a lot better."

Scorers for Limerick: J Naughton 0-5 (0-4 frees); H Bourke 1-1, C Sheehan, A Enright 0-2 each; I Corbett 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: D Rock 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-3 frees); R McGarry, C O’Callaghan 0-4 each; B Fenton 1-0; L O’Dell, C McEneaney, D Newcombe, K O’Gara 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan (J/C); D Connolly, S O’Dea, B Coleman; B Fanning, C Fahy, M Donovan; C Sheehan, I Corbett (J/C); P Maher, J Naughton, G Brown; A Enright, C McSweeney, D Lyons.

Subs: H Bourke for Lyons (22), K Ryan for Sheehan (inj - ht), P Nash for Browne (57), T McCarthy for Donovan (60), R Bourke for Enright (68).

DUBLIN: D O’Hanlon; C Murphy, S McMahon, G McEneaney; L Gannon, D Newcombe, L O’Dell; B Fenton, P Ó Cofaigh Byrne; N Scully, T Lahiff, C Kilkenny; R McGarry, D Rock, C O’Callaghan.

Subs: C Basquel for O’Dell (45), K O’Gara for McGarry (60), A Fearon for Gannon (64), S Lowry for O’Callaghan (65), Ben Millist for McEneaney (69).

Referee: James Molloy (Galway).