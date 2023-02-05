Cavan defeat tepid Tipp to continue winning start to Division three campaign

Mickey Graham’s men deservedly make it two wins out of two.
POINTING THE WAY: Cavan manager Micky Graham

Sun, 05 Feb, 2023 - 16:47
Kevin Carney, Kingspan Breffni Park.

Cavan 1-19 Tipperary 1-7

Tipperary's tepid display got its just rewards as hosts Cavan won a pedestrian NFL Division 3 clash at a bright and breezy Kingspan Breffni Park.

Mickey Graham’s men kept their 100% record in the league in-tact with consummate ease after going behind to a shock 10th minute goal from an otherwise fitful Tipp side.

O’Connor’s fetch and finish – after an inviting centre by Teddy Doyle – was a goal that ought to have formed a springboard for Tipp. Instead, it was an effort which was the cue for a long run for home by the hosts.

Central to Cavan’s entry into cruise control was the performance of centre-back Dara McVeety whose three excellent first half points were pivotal to engineering a clear path to victory for the Ulstermen.

Mikey O’Shea’s neat effort (28) broke a 16 minute barren period for the visitors but even at that stage, the writing was on the wall in big, bold letters for the Premier County.

For Cavan, it wasn't a case of if, it was a case of when they would bag a goal and their (surprisingly) only major of the day duly arrived in the 32nd minute when Ryan O’Neill’s aggression and perseverance on the edge of the small square allowed him to angle the ball inside the side-netting.

In trailing by 1-4 to 1-10 at the interval, Tipp needed to hit the ground running on the restart but, ominously, Cavan were first off the mark with Tiarnan Madden making it a seven point game after 38 minutes.

Four goal Westmeath blow away 13 man Longford

Moments later, Cavan boss Mickey Graham began to ring the changes and in the ensuing minutes Cavan’s strength-in depth became luminous as Tipp continued to back-peddle furiously.

A brace of Jack Kennedy frees gave some solace to the visitors but Oisín Brady added to his growing reputation with a double himself as Tipp looked in vain for leadership, guile and inspiration to pull the fat from the fire.

There was to be no larazus-like comeback though for the Premier County and, instead, Cavan finished with a flourish by landing the last four points of the game from open play; including a brace from impressive rookie Brandon Boylan.

Scorers for Cavan: O Brady 0-7 (6f), R O'Neill 1-2, D McVeety 0-3, T Madden 0-2, R Galligan 0-1 (45), N Carolan, M Reilly, P Lynch, B Boylan 0-1 each.

Tipperary: J Kennedy (0-5, 5f), S O'Connor 1-1, M O'Shea 0-1.

CAVAN: R Galligan; P Faulkner, N Carolan; C Brady, D McVeety, T Madden; D Brady, K Clarke; O Kiernan, Cian Madden, J McCabe; M Reilly, R O’Neill, O Brady.

Subs: R Donohoe for D Brady (44), P Lynch for M Reilly (51); B Boylan for J McCabe (58); C Moynagh for C Brady (62); C Madden for R O’Neill (66).

TIPPERARY: M O’Reilly; S O’Connell, J Feehan, D Carew; K Fahey, C O’Shaughnessy, E Moloney; C Deely, J Kennedy; M Russell, M O’Shea, T Doyle; L McGrath, S O’Brien, S O’Connor.

Subs: C Cadell for M O’Shea (h-t); L Boland for S O’Brien (45); W Eviston for C Deely (52); C Kennedy or C O’Shaughnessy (59); M Stokes for L McGrath (59); P Maher for S O’Connor (59); T Maher for M Russell (67).

Referee: B Judge (Sligo).

