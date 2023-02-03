No All-Ireland club replay after Glen withdraw their objection

There will be no replay of the All-Ireland senior club final after Glen withdrew their objection on Friday evening.

In a statement to weekly Ulster GAA magazine Gaelic Life, the club explained the conditions were no longer suitable for a rematch, which had been ordered by the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) last Tuesday.

The GAA’s national fixture body agreed that a replay should be fixed after Crokes fielded 16 players during second half stoppage time, contrary to Rule 2.1 of the playing rules.

Glen’s statement read: “Watty Graham’s GAC, Glen lodged an objection to the result of the All-Ireland club final because we believed that grounds existed for a replay to be held if Rule 6.44 had been broken.

"Due to the ongoing proceedings we as a club now do not believe the conditions exist for a replay to be contested.

“Consequently, Watty Graham’s, Glen would like to withdraw from this process. As a club, the sense of pride and respect we have for our team and management will endure. They have treated us to countless moments of joy, which until recently, we didn’t even know were possible.

“Watty Graham’s GAC would like to thank our members for all the support they have given to our players, management and committee.

“The club would also like to extend our sincere gratitude to all the messages of help and support we have received from throughout the country.”

The decision comes after Kilmacud Crokes contacted the Central Appeals Committee seeking to challenge the CCCC’s verdict that a replay should be played.