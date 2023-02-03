Mayo remain unchanged for Armagh encountered

Mayo manager Kevin McStay has named the same team which started against Galway for their round 2 fixture against Armagh this Sunday at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds.
David McBrien and Bob Tuohy retain their starting positions after being late call-ups to the starting line-up last weekend.
Knockmore's Colm Reape continues in goals with David McBrien, Rory Brickenden and Jack Coyne making up the full back linke.
Stephen Coen will captain the side again this weekend in the absence of Paddy Durcan and will be joined by Conor Loftus in his new position of centre half back.
Matthew Ruane and Diarmuid O’Connor continue their midfield partnership. Bob Tuohy slots into centre half forward with Jack Carney and Jordan Flynn in the wings. The full forward line remains unchanged with Aiden Orme, James Carr and Ryan O’Donoghue hoping to continue their form from last weekend. The game will be live on TG4.
: C Reape, D McBrien, R Brickenden, J Coyne, S Coen (C), C Loftus, E Hession, M Ruane, D O’Connor, J Carney, B Tuohy, J Flynn, A Orme, J Carr, R O’Donoghue