Confirmed: Kilmacud Crokes lodge appeal against decision to replay final

The decision from the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) was anticipated to be appealed, and the Stillorgan outfit have now done so prior to today's deadline.
Confirmed: Kilmacud Crokes lodge appeal against decision to replay final

APPEAL: A Kilmacud Crokes flag is seen on the Stillorgan road in Dublin this week. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Fri, 03 Feb, 2023 - 13:39
Cian Locke

Kilmacud Crokes have lodged an appeal against the CCCC's decision to order a replay of their All-Ireland club football final match against Glen. 

The decision from the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) was anticipated to be appealed, and the Stillorgan outfit have now done so prior to today's deadline.

The Central Appeals Committee (CAC) have confirmed receipt of the Crokes' appeal: "In response to queries received, the GAA can confirm that an appeal has been lodged from CLG Cill Mochuda na Crócaigh against the decision of the CCCC to order a replay of the AIB All-Ireland Club Football final.

"The CAC will hear the appeal in the coming days."

Should the CAC uphold the CCCC’s verdict, the club then have the avenue of applying to the independent Disputes Resolution Authority.

More in this section

UCD v UCC - HE GAA Fitzgibbon Cup Group C UCC seal convincing win over UCD to clinch top spot in Fitzgibbon group
GAA Annual Report Launch McKenna rejects Hearn's 'three times the price of Wembley' Croke Park claim 
GAA Annual Report Launch Ryan: Intervention by GAA in Glen-Crokes saga would have been 'completely inappropriate'
Meath v Sligo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2A

Summerhill College reel in Ballinrobe to clinch final spot

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.27 s