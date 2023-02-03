Confirmed: Kilmacud Crokes lodge appeal against decision to replay final

Kilmacud Crokes have lodged an appeal against the CCCC's decision to order a replay of their All-Ireland club football final match against Glen.
The decision from the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) was anticipated to be appealed, and the Stillorgan outfit have now done so prior to today's deadline.
The Central Appeals Committee (CAC) have confirmed receipt of the Crokes' appeal: "In response to queries received, the GAA can confirm that an appeal has been lodged from CLG Cill Mochuda na Crócaigh against the decision of the CCCC to order a replay of the AIB All-Ireland Club Football final.
"The CAC will hear the appeal in the coming days."
Should the CAC uphold the CCCC’s verdict, the club then have the avenue of applying to the independent Disputes Resolution Authority.