Big blow for Louth as Ciarán Byrne ruled out for the season with cruciate injury

Louth’s Ciarán Byrne is out for the season after it was confirmed he ruptured a cruciate ligament in last Sunday’s Division 2 defeat to Clare in Ennis.

After Tipperary captain Conor Sweeney, former AFL player Byrne is the second footballer to be ruled out for the inter-county year having suffered an ACL tear last weekend. It’s the second such injury for Byrne in seven years.