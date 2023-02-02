ATU Galway's second-half scoring blitz sees them past TUS Midwest

ATU Galway 2-21TUS Midwest 1-18

In a winner-take-all clash in Moylish, home grounds for TUS Midwest, those in attendance could be forgiven for assuming the home side would progress after a strong first half. Jimmy Browne’s side led 0-15 to 0-7 and had showed real quality in building that lead. The considerable breeze at their back was a factor but overall, they’d looked the more well-rounded side, capable of maintaining their winning position.

But ATU Galway rolled the dice at half-time, introduced three substitutes, and within just four minutes, they’d pegged back their hosts. One of those subs, Niall Coen, made a telling contribution, scoring the first goal as well as landing two neat points in a dominant second half. ATU named 14 Galway natives from the start with Westmeath man, Peadar Scally the other option.

Such was the role reversal in the second period, Aaron Shanagher’s 55th minute goal was quickly wiped away. That green flag was part of just 1-3 scored by TUS in an underwhelming second-half. TUS shot well, landing those 15 points as well as having five wides.

Their half-time lead was built on impressive work from Clare pair – Robin Mounsey and Shanagher, with Mounsey clipping four from play, Shanagher adding two more. They were using the wind to good effect but Darragh Fahy had made a couple of saves including one in stoppage time which denied TUS perhaps a game changing goal.

Kevin Cooney’s four frees as well as points from Cian Folan, Donal Parr and Dan Nevin keeping the Galway side some bit in the contest. They too had goal chances with Clare’s Cian Broderick alert to preserve the lead.

But those subs changed the game for ATU. Jack Forde got them rolling with a marauding run and point on 31 before Coen rattled the net. From the next play, the tie was level, as Moycullen’s Folan blasted home after cutting in from the right corner.

The reply from TUS was an Evan Fitzpatrick point – his third – but they couldn’t find Mounsey or Shanagher with the same supply of ball in a tough period. Kyle Shelly would inch them back in front but then came a run of points – six – where ATU effectively won this game. Coen and Cooney (frees) accounted for a brace, another sub, Aaron Shaughnessy also on target.

Even when Shanagher landed a trademark goal nearing the finish, after bursting through the defence, ATU still held a led, 2-18 to 1-18. TUS were desperate but the Galway college looked assured and measured. They would hit the final four points to swat aside any worries of a TUS revival. Among the scorers was the talented Jack Grealish, another introduced from the subs bench.

ATU face the winners of group C in the quarter-final later this month.

Scorers for TUS Midwest: R Mounsey 0-6 (1f); A Shanagher 1-2; K Shelly 0-4 (3f); E Fitzpatrick 0-3; A Tynan 0-2; K McCarthy 0-1.

Scorers for ATU Galway: K Cooney 0-8 (frees); C Folan, N Coen 1-2 each; D Shaughnessy, R Murphy 0-2 each; D Nevin, D Parr, A Shaughnessy, J Forde, J Grealish 0-1 each.

TUS Midwest: C Broderick (Clare); D Tynan (Tipperay), D Casey (Limerick), G Grant (Tipperary); C Doughan (Offaly), S Long (Limerick), C O’Mahony (Tipperary); E Fitzpatrick (Tipperary), B Óg O’Dwyer (Tipperary); A Tynan (Tipperary), A Shanagher (Clare), K Shelly (Tipperary); R Mounsey (Clare), E Killeen (Laois), K McCarthy (Tipperary).

Subs: M Ryan (Limerick) for Óg O’Dwyer (39), G Ryan (Tipperary) for McCarthy (50), K Morrissey (Limerick) for Mounsey (54).

ATU Galway (All Galway unless stated): D Fahy; L Prendergast, P Martin, J Forde; E Duggan, S Neary ©, P Scally (Westmeath); R Meehan, D Parr; K Cooney, D Shaughnessy, D Nevin; R Murphy, C Folan, E Hunt.

Subs: A Shaughnessy for Parr, C Fahy for Scally, N Coen (all half-time), J Grealish for Nevin (55).

Referee: R McCann (Clare)