GAA chiefs order replay of All-Ireland senior club football final

The GAA’s national fixtures body have ordered the All-Ireland senior club final between Kilmacud Crokes and Glen to be replayed.

Although it is highly possible the game won’t go ahead, the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) made the decision after hearing Glen’s objection to the original result last Sunday week and Crokes’ counter-objection in Croke Park on Monday evening.

Glen had challenged the outcome of the match, which they lost 1-11 to 1-9, based on a breach of a rule by Crokes that a team must consist of 15 players. In second half additional time, they had 17 players on the field for a Glen 45, 16 of which were active, as Dara Mullin had not left the field having been replaced by Conor Casey.

While there was a mix-up by the officials in allowing that to happen, Crokes were able to defend the attack with one more player than permitted.

No date has been arranged for the replay. Crokes now have the option of contesting the decision to the Central Appeals Committee although it remains to be seen if Glen are agreeable to the judgement.

The clubs were informed after 11am this morning. It is understood in the correspondence to them that there was an acknowledgement mistakes had been made by the match officials.

The full CCCC elected not to make a decision on Monday night and convened again this morning where it was agreed to recommend a rematch.

