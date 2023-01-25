Garland stars as UCD hit magnificent seven against Ulster University 

University College Dublin 7-8 Ulster University 3-10

IT was a disappointing end to the season for Ulster University as they were dumped out of the Sigerson Cup by 34-time winners UCD on Wednesday night at the Jordanstown Sports Village.

Monaghan star David Garland was the star of the show on the night with a cool 3-3.

UCD hit a game-defining four first-half goals to lead 4-3 to 2-5 at the break before blitzing Ulster early in the second half.

Daire Cregg flicked a high ball to the net in the first minute to open the scoring before the home side hit back with points. Danny Magill and Karl Gallagher settled the home side with points before they bagged their first goal, a Conor Cush penalty.

With nine minutes to the break, a run from cornerback Liam Smith released Cregg who blasted to the net for a 2-2 to 1-4 lead.

Garland added another goal when his ‘45’ slipped through the hands of home 'keeper Odhran Lynch and into the net, after the Derry star had denied Daire Cregg from close range.

UU did get a goal back before the break through Ryan Jones, leaving the score 4-3 to 2-5 in UCD’s favour at the break.

UCD twice had the ball in the back of the net within a minute of the restart when Paul Tolan passed to Garland who bagged his side’s fifth goal.

Garland added another goal when he found himself in space with Pearse Ruttledge finding himself unmarked slot home, making the score 7-4 to 2-6.

Conor Cush did manage a second goal in stoppage time when he forced to the net after Gary O’Rourke saved from his penalty.

SCORERS FOR UCD: D Garland 3-3 (1f), D Cregg 2-2 (2f), P Ruttledge 1-1, O Lynch 1-0 (own goal), D McElearney and D Moriarty 0-1 each

SCORERS FOR UU: C Cush 2-1 (1-0pen), A Gilmore 0-3f, R Jones 1-0, M Gallagher, T Close, K Gallagher, D Magill, C McCrickard 0-1 and J Largo Elis 0-1 each

UCD: G O’Rourke (Cavan); L Smith (Dublin), D McElearney (Monaghan), M Stone (Wicklow); K Kennedy (Dublin), P O’Keane (Wicklow), B Cox (Sligo); R Buckley (Kerry), J Lynam (Westmeath); P Ruttledge (Mayo), D Moriarty (Meath), S Coffey (Meath); D Cregg (Roscommon), P Tolan (Dublin), D Garland (Monaghan).

Subs: L Breathnach (Dublin) for D Garland (blood sub 26), C Feely (Wexford) for R Buckley (INJ 29), D Garland for B Cox (INJ HT), F Clifford (Kerry) for K Kennedy (44), C Sugrue (Roscommon) for P Tolan (53).

UU: O Lynch (Derry); C McColgan (Donegal), R Magill (Down), C Quinn (Tyrone); R Jones (Tyrone), R Convery (Antrim), J Largo Elis (Fermanagh); R McCaffrey (Fermanagh), O Murdock (Down); B McCarron (Derry), D Canavan (Tyrone), D Magill (Down); A Gilmore (Down), K Gallagher (Monaghan), C Cush (Tyrone).

Subs: M Gallagher (Tyrone) for C Quinn (39), J Donaghy (Tyrone) for R Convery (39), C McCrickard (Down) for D Magill (41), T Close (Down) for A Gilmore (46), A Donaghy (Tyrone) for O Murdock (50)

Referee: K Faloon (Armagh).