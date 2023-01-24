Glen set to object to Kilmacud’s ‘16th man’ win

The club’s players, management and club officials met on Tuesday evening to discuss contesting the outcome of the game, which they lost on a scoreline of 1-11 to 1-9. The Watty Graham’s club had until 3:30pm on Wednesday to lodge an appeal.
OBKECTION: Glen’s Conor Glass dejected after the game. Pic: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Tue, 24 Jan, 2023 - 22:10
John Fogarty

Glen are reported to have issued an official objection to the result of their All-Ireland Club SFC final against Kilmacud Crokes last Sunday.

The club’s players, management and club officials met on Tuesday evening to discuss contesting the outcome of the game, which they lost on a scoreline of 1-11 to 1-9. The Watty Graham’s club had until 3:30pm on Wednesday to lodge an appeal.

Glen had been informed by the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) on Monday that a review of a potential breach of the rules would take place providing they filed an objection. Kilmacud Crokes had 16 players on the field during Glen’s final attack.

Putting them in that position had drawn the ire of the club who expressed they were “extremely disappointed” in a statement on Monday night. However, they have since discussed and understood to have finalised their position to pursue the matter.

As previously reported, there are strong indications the CCCC will find a rule has been broken and order a replay, one of three possible penalties, the other two being forfeiture of the game and a fine.

Attention also now turns to Crokes and their reaction to a possible rematch.

Speaking to Newstalk, former Derry footballer Damian Cassidy highlighted that the chance to win an All-Ireland club title is “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” and Glen should “grab with two hands” their legitimate position to challenge the result.

The 1993 All-Ireland SFC winner spoke of a conversation he had with a Glen official: “The interesting comment by that official was: ‘We appeal and then we’ll make a decision about whether we replay it or not.’ 

