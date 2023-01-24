UL turn on the class after the interval to ease into Sigerson last-eight 

After letting a lead slip in the third quarter to TU Dublin last weekend, the home side were more clinical on an evening when SETU Carlow never got going.
UL turn on the class after the interval to ease into Sigerson last-eight 

FINE FORM: Eoghan McLaughlin of Mayo and UL. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Tue, 24 Jan, 2023 - 20:59
Tom Clancy, Maguires Fields, University of Limerick

University of Limerick 4-10 SETU Carlow 1-4 

Four second-half goals helped the University of Limerick ease into the last eight of the Sigerson Cup. 

After letting a lead slip in the third quarter to TU Dublin last weekend, the home side were more clinical on an evening when SETU Carlow never got going.

With the scoreboard reading 0-6 to 0-2 at half-time, UL were able to find the net with some ease after the interval, after squandering some openings in the first half. 

Key to their win were Emmet McMahon of Clare, and Mayo’s Eoghan McLaughlin. It was the latter's driving run early in the second half that allowed Aaron Griffin to finish low to the net.

Before that, it appeared Carlow were just holding on, happy to sit off UL as they kicked points from range through McMahon and Buttevant’s Mark Lenehan. For their part, Billy O’Loughlin’s charges did have some joy, with two fine points from Colm Hulton to show for their first-half efforts.

That slip last weekend saw TU Dublin eventually defeat UL on penalties but there was no let-up this time from last season’s runners-up.

Once Griffin found the net, UL forced their opposition out, and were able to counter to some tune. They had further goals from Ciaran Downes (twice) and Sean McDonnell. The Mallow forward netting on 54 to push Declan Brouder’s men 16 clear.

To his credit, Matthew Byron in the Carlow goal turned in a good shot-stopping display, but his efforts weren’t aided by the loss of Padraig O’Shea and Jack Donohue through injury in the second half.

Limerick senior Tommy Griffin did find the net for Carlow, but in truth, it was merely a consolation. UL were able to rest a number of their stars, including McLaughlin and Downes.

UL can certainly improve, with some wayward shooting and passing down the stretch notable, but their primary objective had long been achieved by this time.

Scorers for University of Limerick: C Downes 2-1; E McMahon 0-5 (1f); A Griffin 1-0; P Keaney 0-2 (1f, 1 ’45); M Lenehan, J Hayes 0-1each.

Scorers for SETU Carlow: C Hulton 0-3; T Griffin 1-0; C Farrell 0-1 (45).

University of Limerick: C Flaherty (Galway); C Moriarty (Kerry), M Dempsey (Kildare), D Casey (Leitrim); D Cashman (Cork), D Walsh (Clare), E McLaughlin (Mayo); B McNamara (Clare), P Keaney (Leitrim); C Downes (Clare), E McMahon (Clare), M Lenehan (Cork); P Walsh (Kerry), J Coyne (Cork), A Griffin (Clare).

Subs: S McDonnell (Cork) for P Walsh (HT); J Hayes (Limerick) for McLaughlin (41), C Glennon (Roscommon) for Keaney (41), O Looney (Clare) for Downes (47), J O’Brien (Offaly) for Coyne (48).

SETU Carlow: M Byron (Laois); P O’Shea (Cork), J Donohue (Wexford), P Deering (Carlow); C Maher (Monaghan), E Murtagh (Wicklow), C Doyle (Carlow); E Hackett (Louth), D McDermott (Kildare); J Moore (Carlow), C Farrell (Offaly), S Cassidy (Louth); P O’Driscoll (Cork), C Hulton (Carlow), T Griffin (Limerick).

Subs: A Steed for Cassidy (HT), M Lynam for Maher (HT), O Barry for O’Shea (inj – 35), Maher for Donohue (35), S Hallahan for O’Driscoll (53) 

Referee: C Maguire (Clare)

More in this section

Tyrone v Mayo - Allianz Football League Division 1 Only top-six Division 1 teams guaranteed Sam Maguire places on league rankings 
Jack Savage won't be part of Kerry panel this year Jack Savage won't be part of Kerry panel this year
Robbie Kiely 7/11/2020 Tipperary's Robbie Kiely retires from inter-county game
Kilkenny v Antrim - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 2

Waterford agree to move Kilkenny league fixture to Nowlan Park amid Walsh Park works 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.285 s