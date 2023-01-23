Tipperary's Robbie Kiely retires from inter-county game

RETIRING: Tipperary's Robbie Kiely. Pic: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Mon, 23 Jan, 2023 - 20:07
John Fogarty

Tipperary defender Robbie Kiely has played his last game for the county, the board have confirmed.

Carbery Rangers man Kiely claimed a Munster senior and U21 title with Tipperary, appearing in All-Ireland SFC semi-finals in 2016 and ‘20.

“I would like to pay tribute to one of Tipperary football’s greatest servants, Robbie Kiely, who has retired from intercounty football,” said Power. “Robbie was one of our greatest and most talented players, with a deserved Munster u21 title win in 2010 earmarking his serious talent.

“He was pleasure to work with, a player that hugely contributed to Tipperary football. His starring role at half-back in the Munster final win of 2020 set him apart. After making his senior debut in 2011 he deservedly received an All Star nomination in 2016.

“Robbie played a key role in 2020, helping the team to their first Munster title in 85 years. His commitment was such that he frequently travelled the byroads of Ireland, mostly from West Cork to Thurles, making four-round trips to and from training, to wear the Tipperary football jersey.

“I was delighted that I had opportunity to manage him and wish him well in his retirement. He leaves Tipperary football with great memories.” 

Power confirmed Conor Sweeney will again captain Tipperary in 2023 with Steven O’Brien vice-captain.

<p>OVERAL VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR - The Lulu Carroll Award given to Domo Murtagh of Navan O'Mahonys Meath</p>

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

