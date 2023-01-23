Glen criticise GAA for putting onus of appeal on them

Glen have criticised the GAA for putting the responsibility on them to contest the result of Sunday’s All-Ireland Club SFC final.

A replay could take place as early as this weekend should Watty Graham’s field an objection to their defeat to Kilmacud Crokes.

However, the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) have informed the Derry and Ulster champions that they won’t take any further action until they make an appeal to them.

A Glen statement on Monday night read: “Our chairperson Barry Slowey confirmed we would seek clarification from the GAA on the breach of rules at yesterday’s AI SFC club final. The GAA have reverted to us today to say that without an official objection from Watty Graham’s they will not review this matter.

“This is extremely disappointing for our club to be placed in this position and we must now take a short period of time to ascertain our stand going forward.”

Kilmacud Crokes won the match by two points but had 16 active players on the field during Glen’s last attack from a 45 in stoppage time.

Official man of the match Dara Mullin was to be replaced by Conor Casey but both Crokes men were on the field as Conleth McGuckian’s goal attempt went wide. Mullin only left the field following the play and seconds later referee Derek O’Mahoney blew the full-time whistle.

The CCCC have the power to investigate if a team has used more than 15 players as is set out in Rule 2.1 of the GAA’s Official Guide, although a proven objection would appear to supersede an investigation. In the event of an objection, there are strong indications the CCCC would rule in favour of Glen and order the game to be replayed, possibly in Croke Park this Saturday.

Rule 6.44 (b) (i) of the GAA’s Official Guide states that a team “exceeding the number of players permitted (15)” shall, on proven objection, be subject to the award of the game to the opposing team, a replay or a fine “depending on the circumstances”.

Glen have until Wednesday afternoon to file an objection to the result. Speaking after the game on Sunday, manager Malachy O’Rourke initially expressed disinterest in pursuing an appeal.

“We can do nothing about that but it obviously does make a difference the more men they have in there,” he acknowledged. “The harder it is for us to get a score out of it and I think we did ask the fourth official to get the free (45) retaken but it didn’t happen.

“I can’t speak for the club or anything else but I don’t think that’s how the club operates. We had our chances, we gave it our best shot. Look it, that shouldn’t happen. I can’t speak for the club but I just think we’ll accept we got beat on the day.”

It remains to be seen if Crokes would accept having to play again for the Andy Merrigan Cup they received on Sunday. Were the CCCC to grant Glen a replay, Crokes would have available avenues to contest the decision.

Meanwhile, the Allianz Division 1, Group A opener between Wexford and Galway in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday, February 4 will double up as the Walsh Cup final (5pm throw-in). The counties agreed that silverware would be on the line in the first round clash rather than playing each other two weekends in a row.

The game will be the first inter-county season hurling game under the new lights at the Wexford town venue after the facilities were launched at a sold-out Walsh Cup clash against Kilkenny last Saturday.